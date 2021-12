MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, Mike Zimmer’s defense will look to fluster a rookie quarterback. The Vikings will face Chicago’s Justin Fields on Monday night at Soldier Field, and the odds are against him. Since Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014, the Vikings are 7-3 against rookie starting quarterbacks. Taking into account that Zimmer missed a 2016 game with an eye issue, when they lost to Dallas and Dak Prescott, they’re 7-2 when he is on the sideline.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO