Florida Men Plead Guilty to $35m COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Ex-NFLer, Rapper

By Justin Klawans
 3 days ago
James R. Stote and Phillip J. Augustin allegedly submitted at least 79 fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the...

Miami Herald

Bank teller took $200,000 from Alabama vault and gambled it at casinos, feds say

A 41-year-old woman accused of embezzling from a string of former employers in Alabama has been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors said Tiffany Culliver Franklin embezzled $202,000 from a bank where she worked as a vault teller and, after she was fired, became a bookkeeper at a middle school where she is accused of stealing $13,000 — including funds from classroom teachers. Both times the money was reportedly used to gamble at casinos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Three women accused of stealing identities of Mississippi casino resort patrons

Three Mississippi women appeared in federal court Friday (Dec. 10) on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment on Sept. 8, 2021, charging Crystal Holliday, 33, Annie J. Blalock, 62, and Ashton Crouthers, 33, all of Union, Mississippi, with carrying out a scheme using wire fraud and identity theft to access bank accounts of several patrons of the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Florida State
WTVQ

Former Louisville, NFL player sentenced to 37 months for fraud on PP E loan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Louisville football star and National Football League player was sentenced Friday to 37 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.2 million through a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Public Safety
NFL
Investigation
IRS
Coronavirus
WSPA 7News

Former Alabama school superintendent pleaded guilty, pocketed cash from department of education in identity fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – One Montgomery resident and former school superintendent has pleaded guilty to sharing false data with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) in order to receive additional funding. William L. Holladay, III, 57, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to his part in a scheme that conspired with others to defraud the ALSDE by […]
ALABAMA STATE
KTAR.com

9 Arizonans accused of fraudulently collecting $23 million in PPP loans

PHOENIX — Nine Arizonans were accused of fraudulently obtaining about $23 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans over the period of one year, authorities said. The accused have already faced federal grand jury indictments and are alleged to have used the funds to purchase vehicles, properties and other expensive items, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Four people charged in $35m Covid relief fraud scheme

Four people have been charged by a grand jury in Houston, Texas in relation to a $35million Covid-19 relief fraud scheme, bringing the total to 15 suspects in the case.According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas, the defendants fraudulently obtained and laundered millions of dollars in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law by former president Donald Trump in May 2020. The Justice Department announced on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
