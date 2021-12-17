Nebraska Reports 15 Percent of Hospital Beds Taken by COVID Patients, Near Pandemic's Peak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota doctors are sounding the alarm about the dire state of hospitals amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, health care workers from across the state gathered in the Twin Cities to share stories about what it’s like where they work. Minnesota currently has the seventh highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. “Many of us are starting to feel helpless because we’ve been living this crisis for so long,” said Dr. Shirlee Xie. She and other doctors painted a grim picture of the reality of their ability to treat patients under the strain of the COVID surge...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO