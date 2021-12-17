Nebraska Reports 15 Percent of Hospital Beds Taken by COVID Patients, Near Pandemic's Peak

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – While their top ICU doctor was arguing his case against Sentara Healthcare before a Virginia court on Thursday, November 18, the hospital crafted a plan to suspend him. Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while his employer was placing a letter notifying him of suspension of hospital privileges on his desk in his hospital office.
Comments / 1