At long last, Survivor 41 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. Survivor 41 was said to be one of the most difficult seasons in the show’s 20+ year history. But you wouldn’t believe it if you looked at the smile that seemed never to leave Xander Hastings’ face during his 26 days in the game. As a cross-country athlete, Xander persisted to keep running, no matter what or who was thrown his way. And after spending nearly half the game on the bottom, he was able to write an underdog narrative that got him to the final day. Unfortunately for the app developer, his castaway coding was not up to snuff in the end.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO