NHL

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins

Buffalo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres at 7...

buffalonews.com

Buffalo News

Sabres Mailbag: Is UPL here to stay? What should fans expect from Alex Tuch?

Difficult decisions await whenever the Buffalo Sabres play their next game. The New York Islanders are on the schedule Monday in KeyBank Center, but we were reminded this week that so much is uncertain as the NHL tries to complete an 82-game season amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Three Sabres are...
NHL
The Game Haus

Bryan Rust’s Uncertain Future with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust has exploded on the scene with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the past few seasons. He’s been arguably one of their most consistent wingers and has been monumental to both Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017. Now, with his contract expiring after this season, Rust’s future with the Penguins looks uncertain as he may want to test free agency.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
Buffalo News

Erik Brady: Fox sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak embraces the 'mom jokes'

Lindsay Czarniak is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports who worked the Bills game the other day. She loved her weekend in Western New York. “I feel like Buffalo is just so warm, even when it’s freezing,” she says. “The people are so warm, and that trickles down to the team, too, in a strange way. It’s just an awesome place to be, one of those cold-weather environments that I actually look forward to.”
NFL
Miami Herald

NHL to use Olympic break to make up postponed games. When could Panthers’ games be played?

The inevitable is now official. The National Hockey League announced Wednesday morning that its players will not be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases upended the league’s season over the past two weeks, causing nine teams to be shut down before the league ultimately decided to start its holiday break two days early and shut the whole league down for five days.
NHL
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
Buffalo News

Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Why Rasmus Asplund's play should encourage Sabres fans

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for more than a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
NHL
The Columbus Dispatch

NHL extends holiday break, postpones Blue Jackets game

The Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Toronto Maple Leafs that was to be played at Nationwide Arena on Monday has been postponed.  The NHL announced they were extending the previously scheduled holiday break until Tuesday due to COVID-19. Specifically, the league said it would use the extra day to "analyze League-wide testing results...
NHL

