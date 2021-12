Three of North Carolina’s military bases can continue making upgrades and improvements because of funding provided by the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act. Members of Congress have spent months working on the bill that provides a 2.7% raise for service members, allows up to two weeks off for bereavement of a spouse or child, provides parental leave up to 12 weeks and reexamines how the military handles cases of sexual assault and harassment.

