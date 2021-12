The Browns could be without upwards of 20 different players due to COVID-19 when they host the Raiders in their postponed Week 15 matchup on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. But starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is hopeful he won't be one of them. Mayfield was part of the first wave of Browns players to test positive for COVID in the lead-up to Week 15 and has been on COVID reserve ever since. But he hinted on Instagram Sunday night that he's asymptomatic and praying he'll test negative to be cleared for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

