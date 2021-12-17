ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's mobile phone

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwV4b_0dP93SVn00

Authorities in the US have issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins.

It is believed there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the case during which a prop gun went off, fatally injuring the cinematographer on the Rust film set in New Mexico.

Santa Fe Magistrates court has issued a warrant, requested by the Sheriff’s Department, for the phone to be seized and searched.

Court documents released on Thursday stated: “Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwin’s cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.

Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).”

“Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews.”

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.

