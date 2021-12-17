ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keanu Reeves addresses The Sad Keanu meme: ‘I had some stuff going on’

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

Keanu Reeves just wanted to eat a sandwich on a bench in New York in 2010 but after a photo taken by the paparazzi hit the internet, he quickly turned into a meme. What is now known as “The Sad Keanu” took off once it hit Reddit and is still the subject of hilarious photoshops to this day. The copyright owners are constantly attempting to have the memes taken down, per Screenrant but it has become an unstoppable and iconic pop culture moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKHYV_0dP93Rd400 The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert

The actor later created his own comic book series called BRZRKR and this week he gave insight into what was really going on with him that day. Reeves is currently promoting The Matrix Resurrections, and he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the comic book creator explained that the story follows a “character that was born 80,000 years ago who is half human and half a God who is cursed with the compulsion to violence.” In one of the books, is a frame that looks just like The Sad Keanu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftLx0_0dP93Rd400 The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert

Colbert showed the illustrated art created by Ron Garney next to The Sad Keanu and Reeve’s exclaimed “I was just eating a sandwich! Man, I’m eating a sandwich.” When asked if he was really sad in the pic he responded, “I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry.” The 57-year-old went on to explain that he didn’t know Garney was going to do that but thinks, “it‘s Kinda meta.” “that’s life in art” he emphasized.

RELATED:

Keanu Reeves is starring in a new major franchise based on his comic books

Sandra Bullock says Keanu Reeves once delivered flowers, champagne, and truffles to her home

Keanu Reeves turns 57: see photos of the handsome actor throughout the years

The host then asked why he thinks he’s so “meme-able“ to which he responded, “I have no clue.” Colbert kept talking before Reeves broke into a song singing “Meme on Me” in the style of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers.


Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals If She and Keanu Reeves Were Ever More Than Friends

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Keanu Reeves
Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Had to Hone His Equestrian Skills for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the wrap of his upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves revealed he actually had to hone in on his equestrian skills during the movie’s production. During his recent interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves explained in the opening sequence of John Wick: Chapter 4, his titled character is back in the desert a horse. “I’m going to hopefully be able to fast-gallop and run.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals What He Was Thinking in 'Sad Keanu' Pic

Turns out, Keanu Reeves wasn't that sad after all. On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the A-list actor and most memeable man in Hollywood found himself face-to-face with "Sad Keanu." While discussing Reeves' comic book, BRZRKR, Colbert noted that one illustration of the graphic novel's main...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
cosmicbook.news

Keanu Reeves Confirms 'Matrix' 4 Trans 4Chan Rumors

Keanu Reeves happens to confirm 4Chan rumors surrounding The Matrix 4 involving Transgender characters. Back in August of 2020, a boatload of rumors hit 4Chan regarding the entire plot of The Matrix 4 which mentioned the flick would be a trans movie (director and writer Lilly Wachowski and her sibling are trans), and while promoting the release of the film, Keanu Reeves confirms plans were in place but reveals WB got cold feet.
MOVIES
u.today

Keanu Reeves Laughs at NFTs

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who’s mainly known for starring in the “Matrix trilogy,” went viral on Friday after dismissing non-fungible tokens in the funniest way possible in a recent interview with The Verge. When asked the inevitable question about his stance on NFTs and digital scarcity, the...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy