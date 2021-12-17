ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

By Alayna Treene
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda. Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief...

Comments / 5

save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

Put it to a referendum and watch the people reject the prospect of being servants of the government. The middle class can’t afford what the democrats think they want. Go ahead, just put it on the ballot ant you will see how badly it polls.

Reply
2
mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
Business Insider

Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
Vox

Joe Manchin may have doomed American climate policy

On Sunday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) may have delivered a final blow to the United States’s best chance to take action on the climate crisis this decade. After months of negotiations with the White House and Democratic leaders, Manchin announced on Fox News that he will be a “no” vote on the centerpiece of the president’s domestic agenda in its current form. That agenda — known as the Build Back Better Act — would have invested $555 billion in clean electricity, electric vehicles, and reducing methane emissions. Although the $1.75 trillion bill has already passed the House of Representatives, a no vote from Manchin would ensure the bill does not have a path forward in the Senate. That’s because Democrats were relying on a budget process that requires 50 Senate votes to get it to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Rolling Stone

Republicans Praise Manchin as a Hero While Dancing on the Grave of Build Back Better

Republicans were quick to fall all over themselves to hail Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) as a hero who saved Christmas for publicly opposing President Biden’s social spending package. The centrist Democrat said that he “is a no” and will not support Biden’s Build Back Better social spending plan. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” Manchin told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Sunday, prompting gushing praise from the right-wing. “I very much appreciate Senator Manchin’s decision not to support Build Back Better,” said Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.). “The Build Back Broke bill never seeing the light...
BGR.com

After Joe Manchin’s bombshell interview, Democrats vow to keep fighting on stimulus check bill

One day after West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin effectively killed off the possibility of new stimulus checks come January 15, the fate of the Biden administration-backed bill that would make them possible is still in a bit of a legislative no man’s land. Basically, Congress needed to pass the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan within the next week or so for the IRS to get everything set up to keep the monthly stimulus checks going after January 15.
Axios

Manchin's next move

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios. Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set...
The Independent

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.The West Virginia senator’s brazen announcement, delivered on “Fox News Sunday” after only a cursory heads-up to the president’s staff, potentially derails not only Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” but sparks fresh questions over passing voting rights legislation and potentially other significant bills that would require his vote in the 50-50 Senate. Republicans heralded Manchin for a maverick move...
