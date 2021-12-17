ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

12 Days Of Community Giving With QueenCare And Life Enrichment Group

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QueenCare, and the non-profit Life Enrichment Group, were founded to uplift the community through philanthropy. Life Enrichment Group honors that commitment through giving events each December.

From 9-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, QueenCare is giving luxury QueenCare products to 25 women in programs at Seattle Union Gospel Mission. Women from Hope Place Seattle - Recovery & Recovery Program can treat themselves to all-natural products, while QueenCare owner, Monika Mathews, discusses empowerment, loving oneself, and the importance of self-care.

"We want to give back to the community that has supported us through these uncertain times," Mathews said.

Life Enrichment Group is also a proud Toys for Tots location and will distribute toys to more than 100 families in need from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at QueenCare's Columbia City location. Young Queens, a Life Enrichment Group program designed to positively promote academic success and teach inner-city youth about economic empowerment and entrepreneurship, will facilitate the drive.

Young Queens are also taking over QueenCare's Jackson Street location from noon-7 p.m. on Dec 16 to highlight their businesses. Eva Zhang, owner of Eva's Nails, is a featured participant.

"Young Queens has taught me professional development skills such as leadership, code switching, social media marketing, and how to succeed in my own business," Zhang said.

QueenCare and Life Enrichment Group are committed to uplifting the community and helping individuals rise. Get involved: queencareproducts.com and lifeenrichmentgroup.org.

About QueenCare:

QueenCare products were established in July 2015. They were designed to best serve our skin, while utilizing aromatherapy to heal and uplift our mood. Each handcrafted product is infused with good energy, love, and natural ingredients that will leave your body feeling luxurious! A portion of the proceeds from sales benefit youth programming in the Seattle/ King County area.

About Life Enrichment Group:

Imagined in 2003 and incorporated in 2006, Life Enrichment Group (L.E.G) has provided culturally relevant programs focused on academic achievement and social/emotional support for youth across Seattle and King County. We are invested in the success of those most often overlooked in our society. Our youth truly are our future! Let us continue to work together to provide the highest access to opportunities and ensure healthy communities for us all.

Media Contact:Kela Hall 206.966.2198 kela@kdhall.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12-days-of-community-giving-with-queencare-and-life-enrichment-group-301447097.html

SOURCE QueenCare

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Hendrick Hospice Care encourages community to give back during annual Light Up a Life campaign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hendrick Hospice Care team is asking for help from the community during Light Up a Life, the annual project that raises money for its patients and families. “Hospice care is something that I think scares a lot of people because you’re facing something very serious, like a terminal illness,” said Hendrick Hospice […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Enrichment#Charity#Life Enrichment Group#Queencare#Hope Place#Queencareproducts Com
moodyonthemarket.com

Giving Back With The Berrien Community Foundation

Every year, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and jumpstarts fundraising, volunteering, and spreading love and support throughout communities all over the world. The Berrien Community Foundation knows this day well, as every day is a Giving day for this organization. On November 30th, they welcomed volunteers picking up supplies for the Senior Care Kit project of 2021, funded partially by the generosity of those that donate to their Senior Empowerment Endowment Fund. They have partnered with local companies and organizations to assemble Senior Care Kits to be delivered in our area for many years, and this year almost 800 care kits were created!
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
oc-breeze.com

Pacific Life Foundation gives $375,000 to Community Action Partnership of Orange County

Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC), a nonprofit that provides support to low-income families and individuals, has been granted a $375,000 donation from the Pacific Life Foundation. The funds will be delivered in the form of a 5-year pledge of $75,000 per year beginning in 2021, which will provide more than 1.2 million meals for families in need of food assistance through its OC Food Bank program. This is the equivalent of 1.5 million pounds of food over 5 years, which includes fresh produce and proteins, as well as non-perishable items such as rice, pasta and more. Currently, the CAP OC Food Bank is on track to serve 46 million pounds of food in 2021, which is double the amount served from before the pandemic in 2019.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seaside Signal

Groups team to provide giving tree

This holiday season the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District partnered with the Seaside Head Start Program and the Northwest Regional Education Service District to organize a giving tree for children in need. The tree was located at Sunset Pool and community members selected ornaments and purchased gifts for kids,...
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
chantillynews.org

Practice of giving impacts communities

Scrambling and squeezing through the sea of people at the store, freshman Kaithyln Pagulilgan finds herself stressing over getting holiday gifts for her loved ones. During the holidays, many often stress and forget why we celebrate. According to Harvard Health Publishing, giving brings people and communities together and builds strong relationships.
ADVOCACY
Times-Leader

Give the gift of life

American Red Cross officials say blood supply levels are at historic lows. In fact, the Red Cross warns, “If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.”. That’s frightening — and entirely preventable. Becoming a donor is...
BELLAIRE, OH
suny.edu

30 Days of Giving 2021, Day 23: Fredonia Students Clean The Community

After a one year hiatus, SUNY Fredonia’s annual Fall Sweep returned this year with an estimated 300 to 400 students helping to rake leaves and clean debris in residents’ yards in the areas surrounding campus. Organized by two student groups, the Applied Communication Association (ACA) and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), the event helps to build a better relationship between students and Fredonia residents.
FREDONIA, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Community celebrates life of Wilma Chan

The East Bay community came together Wednesday to celebrate the life and legacy of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan. She served in public office for more than 30 years, before she was tragically struck and killed by a car last month.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
southeastproduceweekly.com

Lipman Family Farms Gives Back To Communities Across North America Through Annual ‘Day Of Good From The Ground Up’

On Nov. 11-12, Lipman Family Farms’ employees across the network gathered to participate in the second annual ‘Day of Good’ from the Ground Up’, joining forces to give back to the local communities where Lipman in Immokalee, FL operates. The company-wide service days are a continued part of Lipman’s community-driven culture, reinforcing the company’s commitment to giving back in the areas where Lipman employees live and work.
IMMOKALEE, FL
wgxa.tv

Day in the life: The plight of homelessness

MACON, GA -- A crisis that's affecting all of America and it's homelessness. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020, 580,000 people were experiencing homelessness. More specifically, in Georgia over 10,000 were suffering from homelessness. Middle Georgia is no stranger to a homeless population, walking...
MACON, GA
PIX11

‘Invoke the village’: Longer NYC school days, Saturday classes possible via community groups, chancellor says

NEW YORK — New York City’s next schools chancellor has a new vision of what the school year could look like for students, including longer weekdays, weekend classes and summer learning.  David Banks, Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ appointee to lead the nation’s largest school district, told the PIX11 Morning News on Monday he wants to radically […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bouldercityreview.com

Woman gives Christmas dinner to community

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day. “I usually spend so much at Christmas on frivolous stuff. … I figured the money could be spent on those who need it rather than on stuff I don’t need,” said Erin Jones, who has lived in Boulder City since 2015.
BOULDER CITY, NV
TribTown.com

Brownstown group gives back to veterans

BROWNSTOWN — To make sure everyone is taken care of for Christmas, a group in Brownstown has taken donations for more than 10 years to give bags filled with necessities to those who have fought for our country. On Tuesday night at Zabel Funeral Home, the group of around...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
sequoitmedia.com

Enriching ACHS culture with their own

For over a week, posters have hung along the hallways, all containing the words “Filipino American Student Association” or FASA for abbreviation. FASA, a student-run association, dedicates itself to promoting Filipino and Filipino-American culture while also establishing a sense of unity and pride for members; the club is open to all of the student body.
EDUCATION
pagosasprings.com

Colorado Gives Day!

Double your support for KSUT News with a matching grant on Colorado Gives Day!. All donations made to KSUT for Colorado Gives Day support our essential local and regional news coverage. Your pledge to KSUT will be matched by a grant from the Colorado Media Project and their #newsCOneeds campaign up to $5000. This statewide campaign spotlights and supports great Colorado journalism that serves our communities.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy