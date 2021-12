"There's people in this country, they're Jewish, they no longer love Israel," said former President Donald Trump, his voice full of outrage, in a newly released interview with Barak Ravid, the Tel Aviv-based Axios correspondent. "I'll tell you, the Evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump claimed, citing "the Jewish people who run The New York Times," a newspaper that "hates Israel," as an example.

