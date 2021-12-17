ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Of Investors Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen") ( NYSE: RAAS). The action charges Cloopen with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Cloopen's materially misleading statements to the public, Cloopen investors have suffered significant losses.

TO VIEW OUR VIDEO, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 8, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: February 9, 2021 through May 10, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at info@ktmc.com

CLOOPEN'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Cloopen provides cloud-based communications solutions which allow application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes.

On February 9, 2021, Cloopen conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 23 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at $16.00 per ADS. Then, on March 26, 2021, Cloopen published its 2020 fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020. Cloopen reported revenues of only $39.6 million ($2 million short of analysts' consensus), as well as net losses of $46.8 million (a 466.9% increase year-over-year), and operating expenses of $27.6 million (a 30% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019). In response to its alarming net loss, Cloopen blamed a "change in fair value of warrant liabilities of . . . US$34.4 million." With regard to its 59.2% increase in general and administrative expenses, Cloopen claimed "an increase in the provision for doubtful accounts resulting from increased in accounts receivables." Following this news, Cloopen's ADS price fell $2.67 per ADS, or 18.52%, to close at $11.75 per ADS on March 26, 2021.

Then, on May 10, 2021, Cloopen's share price fell again when the company filed its 2020 annual report and revealed for the first time that its dollar-based net customer retention rate for recurring solutions had fell from 102.7% in 2019 to 86.8% by year end 2020. Following this news, Cloopen's ADS price fell $0.62 per ADS, or 6.47%, to close at $8.97 per ADS on May 12, 2021.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Cloopen investors may, no later than February 8, 2022 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Cloopen investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. At the end of the day, we have succeeded if the bad guys pay up, and if you recover your assets. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005262/en/

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Redwire Corporation (RDW) Securities Class Action:. The action arises out of Redwire's allegedly false and misleading financial statements leading up to its merger with Genesis Park Acquisition...
ECONOMY
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

ORGO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (ORGO) - Get Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/orgo.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of Class Action Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on blockchain ecosystems and the generation of digital assets in the U.S.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Llp#Ipo#Securities Class Action#Raas#American
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Buyout

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wondr Gaming Announces Non-Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Gamelancer

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company" or " Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it has recently entered a non-binding Letter of Intent with Gamelancer, Inc. (" Gamelancer") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Gamelancer in exchange for USD$10 million of cash, with $7.5 million payable on closing and a further $2.5 million payable one year from the date of closing, and the issuance of common shares of Wondr representing forty-nine percent of the Company on a post-transaction basis.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Ocugen Inc Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 6,750 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 1,150 shares of common stock to one newly hired team member. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of December 16, 2021, as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

REDWIRE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Redwire Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Redwire Corporation ("Redwire" or the "Company") (RDW) - Get Redwire Corp Report in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Redwire securities between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 15, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

ROBINHOOD SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood Markets Inc. - HOOD

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 15, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Robinhood Markets Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its July 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Sleep Number Corporation Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SNBR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 14, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MARA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209 (D. Nev). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MARA INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MARA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 15, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited - RAAS

CEDARHURST, N.Y, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Shareholders have until February 8, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

RDW CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Redwire Corp. F/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida captioned Lemen v. Redwire Corporation, et al., (Case No. 21-cv-1254) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("Redwire" or the "Company") (RDW) - Get Redwire Corp Report securities between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (SNBR) - Get Sleep Number Corporation Report securities between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sleep Number investors have until February 14, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Exicure, Inc. (XCUR)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 11, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or the "Company") (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report securities between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Revance investors have until February 8, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Class Action Against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi D/b/a/ Hepsiburada And December 20 Deadline (NASDAQ: HEPS)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of pending class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) and other defendants, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts ("shares") since July 1, 2021 and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney, Jonathan Zimmerman, at (844) 818-6980 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com for more information. The deadline for lead plaintiff motions is December 20, 2021.
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy