ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Impartner Announces 6th Annual Global Awards

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced its 6th Annual Impartner Catalyst Awards recognizing channel program excellence. The yearly global awards, which are typically presented at the company's annual customer and channel management summit (pre-Covid) ImpartnerCON, honor those companies and teams that have powerfully ignited the performance of their channel. This year's Impartner Catalyst Award winners include:

Impartner announces 6th annual awards. Illumina, Mambu, Nintex, Proofpoint and Zebra honored for channel excellence.

  • Illumina: Enabling Doctors and Nurses Real-Time Data and Testing Using "Partner Tech"
  • For making Illumina's genetic testing, oncology and medical testing accessible to doctors and nurses, to help them detect health issues and susceptibilities based on genetic makeup. By making medical professionals "the partners," Illumina ensures the marketing and educational materials are understood and gives them the path to improve the media experience for the end consumer.
  • Mambu: Disrupting Partner Experience for Fintech
  • For creating multiple automation journeys that not only ensure partners the platform but also have access to APIs and the technology ecosystem necessary to deliver global economic scale in the fintech industry.
  • Nintex: Advancing Partner Automation for the Automation Industry
  • For excellence in workflow automation of the partner experience that sets a new industry bar in making things easy, fast and powerful for the partner.
  • Proofpoint: Revolutionizing Partner Demand Generation
  • For creating the most automated, adoptable ecosystem to engage partners fully in demand generation and driving revenue growth for both the company and partners.
  • Zebra: Redefining Partner Communications
  • For ensuring every partner, across the globe, receives a constant steady drumbeat of communications, tailored specifically for them in the language of their choice.

"We simply could not be prouder of and more honored to serve our customer base of world-leading corporations," said Curtis Brinkerhoff, Impartner's VP of Customer Success. "There are so many great examples of how companies have taken their channel performance to the next level using our technology, which continues to be ever more critical in an environment where it continues to be challenging to be on the ground. The indirect channel is more important now than ever before. The selection process is always difficult, but this year's winners truly stand out for their bar-raising efforts in a crowd of very talented channel professionals."

To learn best practices from this year's winners, click here. For a demo on how Impartner can help you deliver these kinds of results and accelerate the performance of your channel by an average of 32.3 percent, click here.

The news of this integration continues an ongoing stream of news from the fast-growing channel management technology provider, including recently raising $50 million in funding, led by growth equity investment firm Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park"). The company also recently launched Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience — a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up for partners. Impartner PX positions the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information. In addition, Impartner was just named the No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) and is already a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

About ImpartnerImpartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Impartner Contact: Kerry DesbergImpartner kerry.desberg@impartner.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impartner-announces-6th-annual-global-awards-301447086.html

SOURCE Impartner

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc.

Atkore Inc. ("Atkore"), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries ( www.sascostrut.com). "With more than 65 years in the industry, Sasco has developed an extensive range of sizes, gauges...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Top Power Industry Alliance Announces New Holding Company And Rebranding

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Power Systems (EPS) and North American Substation Services (NASS), the industry-leading partnership in providing apparatus testing, engineering and design, repair, maintenance, commissioning, and equipment assembly services, is proud to reveal the development of holding company Voltyx, as well as a major rebranding, that reflects its future-oriented growth strategy.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Paragon Energy Solutions Acquires Rock Creek Innovations, LLC

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, a company focused on providing safety-related parts and components to the nuclear industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Rock Creek Innovations, LLC (RCI). RCI is an innovation company that designs and licenses the Highly Integrated Protection System...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
TheStreet

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. That offering amount reflects the exercise by the underwriters of $25,000,000 of their $26,250,000 over-allotment option. As a result, the aggregate offering size, including exercise of the over-allotment option, is $200,000,000.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Hayward Holdings Announces Authorization Of A $450 Million Stock Repurchase Program As Component Of A Broader Capital Allocation Strategy

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (HAYW) - Get Hayward Holdings, Inc. Report a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the company's board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $450 million of the company's outstanding common stock over the next three years. This new program will be funded using cash on hand and cash generated from operations.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IHC Announces Completion Of The Sale Of A Controlling Interest In Its Pet Division And The Stock Of Independence American Insurance Company

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (IHC) - Get Independence Holding Company Report today announced the completion of the sale of a controlling interest in its pet division and in the stock of Independence American Holdings Corp., including its subsidiary Independence American Insurance Company ("Independence American"), to a subsidiary of Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Iguana Capital, Inc.) ("Independence Pet"), an investment company specifically formed to facilitate the sale transaction. The transaction was structured as two separate purchase agreements that were expected to close on different dates and had independent closing conditions.
STAMFORD, CT
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Investment Casting Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the investment casting manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in investment casting manufacturing, or in supplying various types of investment casting products (such as investment casting wax and equipment).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Awards#Workflow Management#Marketing Automation#Prm#Pre Covid#Fintech#Nintex
progressivegrocer.com

6th Annual Grocery Tech Trends Study

Retailers are spending more on IT to tackle new challenges, drive shopper value. It’s certainly a demanding time for retail, and the grocery segment in particular. The obvious challenges brought on by the pandemic, coupled with supply chain and staffing issues, made 2021 a difficult year, and more disruption is on the horizon.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Marvell Awarded Two Global Semiconductor Alliance Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report today announced it was awarded two Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards in the categories of "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company," for companies achieving $1 billion to $5 billion in annual sales, and "Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
luxuryrealestate.com

Corcoran Global Living Announces Third Quarter Awards for San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Once again in the spotlight, top producer Tanya Dzhibrailova leads the way with the Highest Dollar Volume Award-Individual with $38,256,000. She has held this position for the better part of six years. With an impressive amount of five-star reviews on Yelp and Zillow, the vast majority of her clients are repeat or referrals. She is a frequent speaker in the industry and has an outstanding roster of designations, certifications and rankings that keep her in the forefront. She works from the West Portal office and may be reached via her website www.PropertiesbyTanya.com or at 415.531.6779.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

SentinelOne Recognized By Comparably Across Award Categories

SentinelOne (S) - Get SentinelOne, Inc. Class A Report, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a series of awards for leadership and workplace culture by Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career monitoring sites in the U.S. SentinelOne is the highest rated pure-play cybersecurity company across the latest series of awards, demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining outstanding organizational culture during periods of rapid growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NorthView Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $165,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NVACU) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 16,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on December 20, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NVACU."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

BuildDirect Announces Grants Of Stock Options And Deferred Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), an innovative platform for purchasing and selling building materials online, today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 201,984 stock options to two officers and one employee of the Company in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). These stock options will vest in stages over an approximately 3 year period, are exercisable for common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.70 per stock option and expire 10 years from the grant date subject to the terms of the Plan.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wondr Gaming Announces Non-Binding Letter Of Intent To Acquire Gamelancer

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company" or " Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it has recently entered a non-binding Letter of Intent with Gamelancer, Inc. (" Gamelancer") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Gamelancer in exchange for USD$10 million of cash, with $7.5 million payable on closing and a further $2.5 million payable one year from the date of closing, and the issuance of common shares of Wondr representing forty-nine percent of the Company on a post-transaction basis.
GAMBLING
utahbusiness.com

Watch the first-annual Legacy Awards

This November, Utah Business hosted an exclusive summit for business with dozens of panels hosted by some of our favorite experts. After the introduction of our first-annual Legacy Award winners, this exclusive keynote by Bill Child, chairman of RC Willey dives into the history of one of Utah’s oldest companies.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TheStreet

Significance, Inc. Partners With Koniag Government Services To Offer DAI Implementation And Sustainment Support

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance, Inc., an Women- Owned Small Business (WOSB) , announced a partnership today with Koniag Government Services (KGS), an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC). Significance has been providing Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) support to the Marine Corps as they transition from their legacy accounting system (SABRS) to DAI and Koniag has been providing DAI support to multiple federal agencies since 2018. Members of both companies have provided strategic direction and thought leadership to the program since its inception.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES TRADING OF COMMON SHARES AND VARIABLE VOTING SHARES UNDER SINGLE TRADING SYMBOL TO COMMENCE AS OF MARKET OPEN ON TSX ON DECEMBER 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, is pleased to announce that its amended share structure, overwhelmingly approved at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2021, will be reflected in trading effective as of the opening of the Market on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday December 23, 2021. The amendment in share structure was implemented to ensure Voyager's status as a Foreign Private Issuer and reduce compliance costs. The common shares ("Common Shares") and its newly implemented variable voting shares (the "Variable Voting Shares") will begin trading at the market opening on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the single and current ticker "VOYG". These shares will bear the CUSIP/ISIN number 92919V405/CA92919V405 and will be designated for purposes of trading under the single designation of "Common and Variable Voting Shares" of Voyager.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy