Judge Rejects Purdue Pharma's Sweeping Opioid Settlement

By Geoff Mulvihill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal...

CBS San Francisco

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial Heads To Jury

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — Jury deliberations in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin Monday after closing arguments wrapped up and the case was presented to the jury on Friday. Jurors will decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam following a three-month-long trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than...
PALO ALTO, CA
State
Connecticut State
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes Fate In Hands Of Jury; Deliberations Begin In Theranos Fraud Case

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — After nearly four months of testimony and 32 witnesses including Elizabeth Holmes herself, a jury of eight men and four women began deliberating Monday on charges that the former darling of the Silicon Valley intentionally deceived investors and patients on the capabilities of Theranos’ blood testing technology. Once a promising startup worth in the neighborhood of $10 billion, Theranos shuttered its doors in 2018 amid federal investigations, media revelations about the failure of its technology, and dwindling financial resources. Holmes now faces 11 federal charges of defrauding for false claims on the accuracy and success of her...
LAW
Person
Mortimer Sackler
Person
William Tong
Person
Letitia James
Reason.com

Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Mask mandates now in 8 states, federal mask requirements extended

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now detected in 39 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread, President Joe Biden recently announced. The federal mandate was originally supposed to expire on Jan. 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Opioids#Purdue University#Lawsuits#Drugs#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin
The Independent

Four people charged in $35m Covid relief fraud scheme

Four people have been charged by a grand jury in Houston, Texas in relation to a $35million Covid-19 relief fraud scheme, bringing the total to 15 suspects in the case.According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Texas, the defendants fraudulently obtained and laundered millions of dollars in forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law by former president Donald Trump in May 2020. The Justice Department announced on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
Congress & Courts
Law
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Industry
Daily Montanan

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
Idaho Capital Sun

Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill

WASHINGTON — Among the most potentially transformational changes in the Democrats’ massive social and climate bill pending in the Senate are a set of long-sought changes intended to tamp down the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs. The $2 trillion spending package would ensure Americans don’t pay more than $35 when they pick up a new […] The post Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

