S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Developer Removes NFT Content After Massive Backlash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFTs are the new trend that everyone wants to get into because of many reports of people selling these digital tokens for hundreds of thousands. Ubisoft confirmed they're bringing NFTs to Ghost Recon Breakpoint and then...

IN THIS ARTICLE
