S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Developer Removes NFT Content After Massive Backlash

Ubisoft is the newest game company to set its sights on NFTs as a means to snatch more money from the hands of its devoted playerbase. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of people are not pleased with this development. On the new announcement trailer for the Unisoft Quart platform, billed as “the first platform for playable and energy-efficient NFTs in AAA games,” over 15,000 people have left a dislike, while a measly 800 smashed that like button. If Ubisoft cared what the vast majority of players wanted, they would pull the plug on this project and siphon the money somewhere more useful, but that’s unlikely. Even with only 5% of players happy about this new endeavor, it looks like the NFT menace continues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO