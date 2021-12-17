ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 is Free this Weekend on Steam

noobfeed.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can purchase the game for 34%...

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Launches in Japanese on Steam; English Update to be Available for Free at a Later Date

NIS America has published the Falcom-developed The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails on PC-via Steam in Japan. The game is currently only playable with Japanese text. However, the publisher has confirmed that those who own the game will receive the English text update for free when it’s available. This means that western players will play the same version as other regions.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Former Battlefield devs reveal free-to-play Arc Raiders in stunning trailer

The 2021 Game Awards wasn’t lacking in incredible-looking game trailers (Hellblade 2, anyone?), but Embark Studios’ Arc Raiders might take the cake. Led by former Battlefield developers, Embark Studios debuted its first game in a reveal trailer at the 2021 Game Awards. It’s got everything you’d want in a trailer from former DICE devs: big explosions, a cool soundtrack, and jaw-dropping visuals. There are also big, scary robots and cool-looking characters.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

You Can Play Chivalry II For Free This Weekend

Not played Chivalry II yet? You probably should – it’s great fun. And for this weekend only, you can jump in for the grand price of nothing. Yes, that’s right: there’s a free weekend in Chivalry II, the medieval multiplayer combat game which launched earlier this year. It’s available right now, and will stay available until 11.59pm PST on Sunday 12th December. That’s 7.59am on Monday here in the UK. So, plenty of time to get some knightly action in.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger Is Free On Steam For A Limited Time

The 2013 western game, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, is available at no charge on Steam for a limited time. You can download it for free from now until December 12. Gunslinger is the fourth installment in the Call of Juarez series developed by Techland, the same studio behind Dying Light. Set in a wild, lawless era, you play as a dude who gets into plenty of shootouts. For GameSpot, critic Mark Walton gave the game a 8/10 rating in his Call of Juarez: Gunslinger review. He praised the shooting mechanics and stated, "[It's] so tight, and all so controlled, that the shorter missions and lack of exploration are easily overlooked in the pursuit of the perfect combo and the glory of a leaderboard-topping high score."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield
player.one

Play Naraka: Bladepoint for Free This Weekend

If you’ve been hearing a lot of good things about Naraka: Bladepoint, then now’s your time to experience it yourself. There’s a free weekend starting December 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST until December 21 at 11:00 a.m. EST. As a quick background, Naraka: Bladepoint is a battle...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Expeditions: Rome gets a free Steam demo

Expeditions: Rome has a new Steam demo, a new trailer, and a weekend event with streamers. The new demo is out tomorrow on Steam. The full game launches in January 2022. Here’s more info on the demo from THQ Nordic:. The demo will let you take command of conquering...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

PlayStation Plus free online multiplayer weekend announced

Sony has announced that it is waiving the PlayStation Plus requirement for online multiplayer this weekend. Normally, players require a PlayStation Plus subscription to access the online multiplayer portions of games. However, for a limited time, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners can play as much as they like for free.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

9 Winter Events Coming to Dying Light Alongside Free Hellraid Update

Dying Light is getting a special winter event along with a Hellraid update from now until December 16th. The event will include the 4th free update for Hellraid with new areas and facing against Lord Asmorod and his army. Harran’s winter celebrations are divided into two phases, and will start...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
noobfeed.com

Adorably Fun Co-Op Game KeyWe Out Now on Xbox

With It Takes Two winning The Game Awards 2021 GOTY perhaps you're looking for another cooperative title to try afterward. KeyWe is another incredible cooperative title that will test your ability to work together and it's now available on Xbox. Players who purchase the game will get the Early Bird...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PUBG going free could be bad news for Steam Deck and Linux

PUBG is getting new anti-cheat measures along with its move to become free-to-play, and there are fears that this could pretty much scupper the chances of the shooter working with the Steam Deck handheld (or any Linux OS trying to run it via Proton, of course). PUBG announced its move...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Call of Duty Warzone Update Time and Vanguard Free Weekend Countdown

Activision has upgraded its upcoming Festive Fervor event by adding a Call of Duty Vanguard free entry weekend. As revealed earlier today, gamers who don’t own Warzone or Vanguard can get into multiplayer for free. Starting December 16 at 6pm GMT, Vanguard will launch the free weekend, which is...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Scrapland Remastered Released After Metroid Dread's Success

MercurySteam has been in the gaming industry for a while now but more people know of them after the incredible release of Metroid Dread. Now the studio is re-releasing their first game Scrapland on PC. Scrapland is a third-person action-adventure set in Chimera, a mesmerizing open-world inhabited by robots where...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Mahokenshi Opens Its Samurai Houses on Steam

Mahokenshi is a brand new strategy deck-building game set for a January 2022 release in early access. But players can try the game right now on Steam. This is a preview build and meant to provide a short demo and give the development team data to resolve any issues within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Co-Op Mayhem Trash Sailors Cruises on PC Today, Consoles in 2022

If you've played this year's The Game Awards GOTY It Takes Two and looking for another cooperative title to try tinyBuild and fluckyMachine have you covered. A hand-drawn cooperative sailing title that looks like it came from The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack or a sea version of Don't Starve called Trash Sailors.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Ubisoft Announces Splinter Cell Remake

Splinter Cell has been one of the most requested franchises to make a return and now it's happening. With Ubisoft confirming a remake of the first game. "It’s safe to say a lot of us on the team are stealth purists, and we're behind that level of seriousness when it comes to those kinds of mechanics, and those sorts of things that we want to see in this game," says Chris Auty, Splinter Cell's new creative director. "And we're very, very aware of what makes classic Splinter Cell what it is."
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Mind-Bending Puzzle Platformer FILMECHANISM Comes to Switch

During Nintendo's Indie World Showcase puzzle platformer FILMECHANISM was revealed and it's now available. Bending the rules of time and space as Rec players will solve hundreds of puzzles. Players will use a camera to record the current states of certain things and transform the environment to get to the end.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Aaero: Complete Edition Getting a Physical Release

Aaero is a massive indie hit that combines rail-shooting with EDM music for a high-speed sci-fi experience with rhythmic gameplay. Now you can get a physical release thanks to Strictly Limited Games with pre-orders going live this December 19th at 12 AM CET. The limited-edition includes the Switch version along...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy