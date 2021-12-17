ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited - RAAS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CEDARHURST, N.Y, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Shareholders have until February 8, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-raas/ https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-hmlp/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ( dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:Kuznicki Law PLLC Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.445 Central Avenue, Suite 344 Cedarhurst, NY 11516Email: dk@kclasslaw.com Phone: (347) 696-1134Cell: (347) 690-0692Fax: (347) 348-0967 https://kclasslaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filing-deadline--kuznicki-law-pllc-announces-class-action-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-cloopen-group-holding-limited---raas-301447089.html

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo") (NYSE: DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG). The action charges Ginkgo with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Ginkgo's materially misleading statements to the public, Ginkgo investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

ORGO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (ORGO) - Get Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/orgo.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. That offering amount reflects the exercise by the underwriters of $25,000,000 of their $26,250,000 over-allotment option. As a result, the aggregate offering size, including exercise of the over-allotment option, is $200,000,000.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Pllc#Class Action Lawsuit#Cedarhurst#Raas#Company
TheStreet

NorthView Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $165,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NVACU) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 16,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on December 20, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NVACU."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of Class Action Against Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) pursuant to the Company's July initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Robinhood is a financial services company known for pioneering commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Ocugen Inc Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 6,750 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 1,150 shares of common stock to one newly hired team member. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of December 16, 2021, as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

IHC Announces Completion Of The Sale Of A Controlling Interest In Its Pet Division And The Stock Of Independence American Insurance Company

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (IHC) - Get Independence Holding Company Report today announced the completion of the sale of a controlling interest in its pet division and in the stock of Independence American Holdings Corp., including its subsidiary Independence American Insurance Company ("Independence American"), to a subsidiary of Independence Pet Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Iguana Capital, Inc.) ("Independence Pet"), an investment company specifically formed to facilitate the sale transaction. The transaction was structured as two separate purchase agreements that were expected to close on different dates and had independent closing conditions.
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT ) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that, effective December 16, 2021, its independent directors approved equity awards under Helius' 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to two individuals entering into employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.
NEWTOWN, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MARA INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MARA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 15, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROBINHOOD SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood Markets Inc. - HOOD

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 15, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Robinhood Markets Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its July 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LAW
TheStreet

MARATHON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between October 30, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 15, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - PSFE, BFT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Sleep Number Corporation Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 14, 2022 - SNBR

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Sleep Number Corporation("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (SNBR) - Get Sleep Number Corporation Report between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Of Investors Of Cloopen Group Holding Limited

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen") ( NYSE: RAAS). The action charges Cloopen with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Cloopen's materially misleading statements to the public, Cloopen investors have suffered significant losses.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (SNBR) - Get Sleep Number Corporation Report securities between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sleep Number investors have until February 14, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Revance investors have until February 8, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Rentokil Initial plc. Rentokil Initial will provide stockholders with $1.3 billion in cash and 643.29 million Rentokil Initial shares, and Terminix stockholders will be able to choose all cash or all stock consideration. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.7 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Paysafe Limited F/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II - PSFE

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (PSFE) . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy