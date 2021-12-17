ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RVNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until February 8, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact us at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgm-rvnc/ https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-hmlp/, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ( dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:Kuznicki Law PLLC Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.445 Central Avenue, Suite 344 Cedarhurst, NY 11516Email: dk@kclasslaw.comPhone: (347) 696-1134Cell: (347) 690-0692Fax: (347) 348-0967 https://kclasslaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filing-deadline--kuznicki-law-pllc-announces-class-action-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-revance-therapeutics-inc---rvnc-301447087.html

SOURCE Kuznicki Law PLLC

