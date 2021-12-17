ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

15-year-old Pasco Co. girl missing for nearly a week located, deputies say

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUFEL_0dP90LTJ00

UPDATE: The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley has been found and is safe.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a teen who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Deputies say 15-year-old Ashley Villanueva is considered missing and endangered.

Villanueva was last seen on Dec. 9 around 7 a.m. in the Johnson Street area of Dade City.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Villanueva’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 20

Laurie Fox
7d ago

Thank you God for watching over her and thanks to our law enforcement officers for their efforts to locate her!

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dade City, FL
WFLA

St. Pete man arrested for threatening someone with a machete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested after threatening someone with a deadly weapon. An affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department said he was using a machete to attack someone during an argument. Lawrence Davis, 61 of St. Petersburg, “did create a well founded fear” in a victim, “that such […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Clearwater’s oldest unsolved homicide case reaches grim 53 year anniversary

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas Eve, 2021 marks the 53rd anniversary of Clearwater’s oldest unsolved homicide case. On Dec. 24, 1968, the bodies of Nick and Demetra Jeatran were found beaten to death inside their home on Jackson Road in Clearwater, according to a Facebook post from the Clearwater Police Department. Anyone with information […]
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

Death investigation closes part of Atlanta Avenue in Weeki Wachee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Atlanta Avenue is closed while authorities investigate a person’s death in Weeki Wachee. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a death in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Richmond Street. Further information about the person’s death was not immediately available. Atlanta Avenue is closed between U.S. […]
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pasco Co#The Pasco Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy