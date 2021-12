Members of the Bond Steering Committee met for the final time this week as they worked to address the District’s current and future building needs. “As a parent, educator, and community member, I’m so thankful for the dedication of every bond steering committee member who has selflessly volunteered their time over these past months,” said Dr. Jenny McGown, Klein ISD superintendent. “I’m grateful for their valuable insight and perspectives into the current and future needs of our district.”

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO