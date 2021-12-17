ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State’s Breece Hall named consensus All-American

KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486xJ5_0dP90HwP00

AMES, Iowa (Iowa State Athletic Communications) – Iowa State running back Breece Hall is a consensus All-American for the second-straight season.

Hall wrapped up the year by earning first team All-America recognition from Walter Camp, AP, AFCA and the Sporting News. He was a second team All-America choice from the FWAA, precluding him from becoming an unanimous All-American for the second season in a row.

In 2020, Hall was a first team All-American selection from all five recognized lists to become the first and only unanimous All-American in Iowa State football history.

Hall produced another incredible season, leading the nation in scoring (138), total touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20).

Hall leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7), becoming the ninth player in school history to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in multiple seasons.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall rushed for over 100 yards in seven games and tallied over 200 yards from scrimmage three times, including a career-high 281 yards vs. TCU. He is Iowa State’s all-time career leader in scoring (336), touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (50), ranking fourth in Big 12 history in total touchdowns.

Hall’s ability to produce points has been on display again in 2021. He matched his school record total in scoring (138) and total touchdowns (23) this season.

He has seven multi-TD rush games to rank second nationally, and his 20 career multi-TD games equals the Big 12 record.

Hall’s outstanding consistency throughout his career is eye-popping. In his last 32 games, Hall has recorded 56 touchdowns and has been over 100 yards from scrimmage 27 times.

Hall made history in the regular-season finale vs. TCU when he rushed for a touchdown in his 24 th consecutive game, breaking the all-time NCAA FBS record.

The Cyclone star has 17 rushes for 20+ yards this year, including four of 50+ yards to equal his season school record he set a year ago.

The versatile Hall caught 36 passes for 302 yards out of the backfield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall declares for NFL Draft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Iowa State and former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and will forgo his senior season and the Cheez-It bowl. “Playing for Iowa State has been nothing short of a gift,” Hall wrote in an Instagram post. “The last three years, this team has defined […]
NFL
KSN News

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez transfers to K-State

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNW) – The Wildcats have a new quarterback on their roster, former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez announced on social media that he is transferring to Kansas State. Martinez started 38 games at Nebraska dating back to 2018. He was also a three time team captain for the Huskers. In four seasons at Nebraska, […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
KSN News

Christmas coming early? NFL schedules consecutive games next four days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with college football’s bowl season kicking off Friday, and football fans will have even more to celebrate, as the NFL has scheduled games consecutive days until Tuesday, Dec. 21. Due to COVID-19 protocols sidelining a large portion of players and staff, the NFL […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Camp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All America#Weather#College Football#American Football#All American#Ap#Afca#The Sporting News#Fwaa#Tcu#Ncaa Fbs#Cyclone
KSN News

Kelce’s OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy