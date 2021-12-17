ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

President Biden on Medal of Honor recipient Alwyn Cashe: ‘A warrior who literally walked through fire for his troops’

By Chuck Williams
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDiig_0dP9085700

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Just before he gave the Medal of Honor to Alwyn Cashe’s widow, Tamara, President Joe Biden summed up the dog-faced soldier this way: “Alwyn Cashe was a soldier’s soldier. A warrior who literally walked through fire for his troops.”

More than 16 years after the heroic rescue of his soldiers from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Sgt First Class Alwyn Cashed posthumously received the military’s highest honor for valor on Thursday at a White House ceremony.

WWII vet says he feels ‘great’ on his 101st birthday: ‘Life can be beautiful’

A lot of people from Cashe’s family to his former commanders including Lt. Gen. Gary Brito – a former Fort Benning commander – fought for 16 years for this day.

In the East Room of the White House, Cashe’s widow, Tamara, who lives in Columbus, accepted the honor for her late husband.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Army Col. Jimmy Hathaway, a young captain in 2005, was the company commander of Cashe’s unit.

“When Tam got it, it was it almost put a smile on my face as sad as the surroundings are because every single kid from the first platoon to the Alpha Company was part of that,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway was there on the battlefield when Cash was mortally wounded and then in the White House for the ceremony.

Biden pays tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Martin Celestine was a close friend of Cashe’s. And he acknowledged the historical significance of the moment. Like Hathaway, Celestine attended the ceremony.

He becomes the first African American soldier to receive the Medal of Honor since Vietnam. And the only one so honored for heroic actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

One of York County’s last living World War II veterans: ‘It’s your country. Make it better’

“When you talk about the army values, his heroism, the sacrifices that he made really has nothing to do with race or gender,” Celestine said. “It’s all about what came from within. So even though it’s not lost on me and he was the first, he really embodied the army values.”

Cashe was assigned to a Fort Benning unit deployed to Iraq when an IED struck the Bradley he and the team he commanded were traveling in.

It burst into flames. He was badly burned, his uniform drenched in fuel. Time and again, Cashe went back into that burning vehicle to rescue his soldiers and the driver.

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

He died three weeks later stateside of injuries suffered in the attack.

Here’s what President Biden said today: “The sergeant extracted himself and without hesitation turned back to the vehicle to help free the driver and extinguish the flames on the driver. In the process, Sgt. First Class Cashe’s uniform drenched in fuel caught fire causing severe burns. Patrol was still staking fire, but Cashe thought only of his fellow soldiers trapped in the troop compartment.”

Douglas Sterner, a Vietnam veteran, and military historian, recently told the Washington Post that Alwyn Cashe’s actions on Oct. 17th, 2005, were the most clear-cut case for the Medal of Honor he’s ever seen. Back to you.

Lebanon County veteran honored with blanket presentation

In addition to Sgt. First Class Cashe the president also awarded the medal to two other soldiers. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, an Army Ranger assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, 1st Battalion in Savannah and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee. Celiz, like Cashe, was awarded the medal posthumously.

Cashe becomes the second soldier this year with Columbus and Fort Benning ties to be awarded the Medal of Honor by President Biden. Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, a 95-year-old Columbus resident and Army Ranger, was awarded the medal in May for actions in Korea behind enemy lines in 1950.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Trump says he received a vaccine booster shot

(The Hill) – Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The former president was asked by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly during a speaking tour if he had received a booster shot for his coronavirus inoculation.  “Yes,” Trump responded, sparking a reaction from the crowd gathered in Dallas.  The […]
POTUS
abc27 News

House Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with GOP Rep. Scott Perry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview with Republican Rep. Scott Perry (10th District) of Pennsylvania on Monday, marking the first time the committee publicly sought to interview a sitting member of Congress. The latest request launches a new phase for the lawmakers on the committee, who have so far […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Government
abc27 News

Trump sues New York attorney general

(The Hill) – Former President Trump filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in an effort to block her civil probe into his business. Trump’s lawyers in the complaint attacked the investigation as an attempt to undermine him politically and charged James with violating the former president’s constitutional rights. “The investigations commenced […]
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Dole
abc27 News

Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. A final rule being issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026 […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc27 News

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Vietnam Veteran#War#Wrbl#Bradley Fighting Vehicle#101st#Army#The Alpha Company#The White House#African American
abc27 News

Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris got into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God Friday, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package. Harris sat for a taped interview with Charlamagne airing Friday night on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” where she touted […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc27 News

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

(AP) — Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers, and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for employers with 100 or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

State Rep. Dave Hickernell to retire in 2022

(WHTM) — A local representative is making a New Year’s resolution to not run for re-election. Republican Dave Hickernell (R-Lancaster/Dauphin) announced he will step down when his term ends next year. He has spent 20 years as a State House member serving parts of Lancaster and Dauphin counties and it will all come to an end. […]
DAUPHIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
abc27 News

Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions

BOSTON (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city called off its New Year’s Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays. Organizers of the New Year’s Eve party planned for downtown Los Angeles’ Grand […]
WEATHER
abc27 News

Queen Elizabeth II to skip Christmas trip amid omicron surge

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in eastern England amid concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant. The palace said Monday that the 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has stayed for most of the pandemic. Other […]
CORONAVIRUS
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy