ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Airline executive says masks ‘don’t add much’ on flights

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8BV7_0dP8zyWx00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told a Senate panel on Wednesday that the air in passenger jets’ cabins is so clean that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection against the spread of COVID-19 on planes.

“The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 percent of airborne pathogens are captured by the HEPA [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system, and it’s turned over every two or three minutes,” Kelly told the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee during a hearing on airline oversight .

Martinsburg airport cuts ribbon on innovative green energy infrastructure

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” he said. “The environment is very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting.”

Southwest Airlines later said in a statement to The Hill that the “sophisticated air distribution system introduces fresh, outdoor air and HEPA-filtered air into the cabin, creating a protective environment prior to the added layer of wearing a mask.”

“Southwest Airlines continues to abide by the federal mask mandate for customers and employees both within the airport environment and onboard all Southwest aircraft,” the airline added.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker added during the hearing that an “aircraft is the safest place you can be.”

“That’s true of all of our aircraft,” he said.

American Airlines spokeswoman Stacy Day later clarified to The Hill that Parker’s statements were not intended to “cast doubt on the necessity of face masks on planes.”

“As noted in Doug’s testimony, we support the federal mask mandate, and masks are an important part of our commitment to keeping our customers and team members healthy and safe,” Day said.

Fauci, scientists push for universal coronavirus vaccine

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams , however, called the executives’ remarks at the hearing “irresponsible.”

“These folks are making record money right now because of these mask mandates. I was disgusted when I heard that,” he said during an appearance early Thursday on CNN’s “New Day.

Mask mandates on airlines and other forms of interstate transportation, such as buses and trains, were among the first executive orders signed by President Biden . He has since renewed the mandates until March.

The hearing on Wednesday examined how the airlines have used the $54 billion in federal grants given to them at the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for rape

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man will spend 20 years in jail for drugging and raping a woman back in 2019. Philip Mauricio Kantor, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of a third-degree sex offense. According to court documents, Kantor slipped a roofie into the victim’s drink […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Winchester man arrested for cell phone scam

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester man has been charged with two counts of grand larceny following a string of cell phone-related scams. On Wednesday, 31-year-old Calvin Talbert was arrested following a search of his residence on the 2500 block of Wilson Blvd. Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 13, the Winchester Police Department responded to […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in residential burglary

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two suspects are wanted after a robbery that took place in Northwest on Thursday, Nov. 25. Police said that the suspects broke into a home that was unoccupied and stole property before fleeing. The Metropolitan Police Department said that the burglary took place around 9:39 a.m. in the 800 block of New […]
WASHINGTON, DC
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
newmilfordspectrum.com

Planning a trip? Take into account the list of the 10 worst airlines in 2021

Luggage storage company Bounce conducted research to find out which are the worst airlines of 2021 based on customer experience. They took into account several factors, starting with the complaints that were sent in the year, the entertainment during the flight, the comfort of the seats, the quality of the food, the rules that are imposed on luggage and the punctuality of the planes.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Jerome Adams
Person
John Berman
CNN

Two major airline CEOs question the need for masks on planes

New York (CNN Business) — The CEOs of two of the nation's major airlines say they don't think wearing masks on planes does much to help limit exposure to Covid. The comments from American Airlines (AAL) CEO Doug Parker — the nation's largest carrier — and Southwest (LUV) CEO Gary Kelly came during a hearing about the financial support that airlines received from the federal government in 2020 and 2021. But the topic of masks arose via a question from Sen. Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate committee holding the hearing.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘They have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob: Covid expert doctor calls out airline CEOs dismissing masks

Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University, called out airline CEOs who have spoken dismissively of the need for masks on planes in recent days. “Why say this now when we have the most transmissible variant of all accelerating?” he said during an appearance on CNN. “I don’t know, some of these CEOs, they have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob. I don’t know why they would say that kind of thing.”The CEO of Southwest Airlines had also been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Executive Order#Weather#Airline#Southwest Airlines#Hepa#The Senate Commerce#Hill#Surgeon
simpleflying.com

End Of An Era: American Airlines Closes Its Original Airport Lounge

For many frequent flyers, a pre-flight lounge visit is a key part of their airport routine. American Airlines is known for its Admirals Club lounges, which are located at airports both within the US and further afield. The first of these opened at New York LaGuardia (LGA) more than eight decades ago, but is now set to relocate elsewhere in the airport.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

TSA has screened two million airport passengers for the last three days in a row – double the 2020 figures – as Americans jet off for Christmas despite surging levels of COVID Omicron variant

Two million passengers were screened daily at security checkpoints throughout American airports over the past three days - more than double the number from the same period last year as holiday travelers get an early jump on Christmas vacation. The surge in travel comes despite the skyrocketing number of newly...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Southwest CEO: 'Masks don't add much, if anything' against COVID-19 on planes

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday that "masks don't add much, if anything" in fighting the spread of COVID-19 on airplanes, calling into question the reasoning behind mask mandates on flights imposed both by airlines and the Biden administration. Kelly made the comment during...
INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

Flight attendants, Southwest Airlines CEO ‘on same page’ with face masks

The head of the nation’s largest flight attendants union says Southwest CEO Gary Kelly has assured her that he supports a federal mask mandate for airline passengers, despite his comments at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday casting doubts on whether face coverings increase COVID-19 protection on planes. “And Gary...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

FACT FOCUS: Masks help curb spread of COVID-19 on planes

The CEO of a major airline suggested during a congressional hearing this week that face masks provide little value on planes — a claim that was quickly amplified online.Citing high-quality filtration systems aboard planes, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stated that “masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment.”But experts strongly disagree. Here are the facts.CLAIM: Mask-wearing on planes is unnecessary because advanced air filtration systems sufficiently reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.THE FACTS: While it’s true that the common air filtration and distribution systems used in modern aircraft are highly effective at reducing the risk of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Why the mask mandate on planes is good for business

New York (CNN Business) — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stirred up some controversy Wednesday when he suggested that wearing masks on planes did little to prevent the spread of Covid. "I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much if anything in the air cabin...
INDUSTRY
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy