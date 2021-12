San Diego CA— North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids across San Diego County. The credit union recently donated over 200 new toys and gifts to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Holiday Life Changers program. Credit union volunteers were also on hand during the event to help wrap and organize gifts for the kids and assemble holiday meal baskets for Club members and their families.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO