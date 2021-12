So I have VMware Workstation 16 with 2 VM's of Windows 10 Pro, I named them "Server" & "Client". I've made snapshots for each one of them to restore them whenever I need to. They were taking some space from my HDD because I kept removing the snapshots whenever they get old then creating new ones with the latest modifications I made to Windows which was a bad idea indeed. Then I decided to copy the 1st VM's (Server) snapshot to another drive & removed it through Snapshot Manager, but turned out my 2nd VM's (Client) snapshot was relying on it (i.e. cloned from it).

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO