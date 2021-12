Ready to rest your legs from skiing and enjoy a day of reeling in bites instead? Book a morning or afternoon ice fishing excursion with Utah Ice Fishing Guides (435-487-9288, utahicefishing.com) for an unforgettable experience at local reservoirs. The pristine setting of these lower-altitude bodies of water provides prime opportunities for people of all ages to get out fishing in the middle of winter, with knowledgeable guides who understand the feeding behavior of all the fish under the surface. “It will get the entire family out for a day of fun, and it’s a lot warmer than being on the river in the winter,” says Jeff Harwin, owner of Utah Ice Fishing Guides and Park City Fly Fishing Company.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO