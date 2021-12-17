ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County lawmakers push for shift in COVID strategy toward testing

By WBEN.com Newsroom
 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Erie County lawmakers are proposing a shift in focus in the county's COVID-19 strategy to increase the emphasis on and availability of testing.

The group of lawmakers is asking the county executive to purchase additional COVID-19 tests and ramp up testing efforts throughout the county. The testing program is being proposed in place of additional mandates and restrictions.

The resolution failed in an immediate vote during Thursday's legislature session but will return to committee for tweaking before potentially being reconsidered by the full body.

"This is a known way to fight the COVID pandemic," said Republican legislator Joe Lorigo Thursday. "Rapid testing is working wonders across the country in helping the fight," added Lorigo, who also says the measure would still allow for encouragement of vaccinations, boosters and masking.

The measure references efforts in Monroe County, where hundreds of thousands of free at-home tests are being distributed to residents. Easy access to testing would allow individuals to know whether or not they are carrying the virus before attending social events or family gatherings.

"We do need more testing," acknowledged outgoing Democratic legislator Kevin Hardwick. Hardwick admits there are issues with reliability of rapid testing but also says there are issues with vaccines and mask as well. "I really think we need to throw everything at this," said Hardwick, who reluctantly voted 'no' on the resolution but said it needs more development in committee.

As part of the resolution, Erie County would be required to establish a minimum of 15 distribution centers situated throughout the county based on population. Each resident would be allowed to pick up one free testing kit in the first 30 days.

