ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Amazon tribe suffers mercury contamination as illegal mining spreads

By Fabio Zuker
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Illegal gold mining in the north Amazonian territory of Brazil’s indigenous Munduruku people has led to more than half of several hundred people tested showing unsafe mercury levels in their bodies, including children, health researchers say.

That is a particular worry to human rights defenders, as the country’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro pushes plans to introduce or expand mining and farming in protected areas of the world’s largest rainforest.

That would include into indigenenous territory, where mining is currently forbidden by Brazil’s constitution.

The spread of mines - with mercury used to extract gold from other minerals - is also helping drive Amazon deforestation, which has soared 22% in the last year to the highest levels since 2006, a government report showed last month.

The accelerating destruction comes despite Bolsonaro’s insistence his government is serious about protecting the rainforest, considered crucial to staving off catastrophic climate change.

“So much destruction, so much deforestation has been happening with the mining. Mining is devastating our lives, leaving the river completely polluted. It is making people sick,” said 19-year-old Beka Munduruku of Sawré Muybu village, a leader of community’s resistance movement against mining.

Mercury testing was carried out in 2019 by the federally funded biomedical institute Fiocruz, at the request of the Munduruku, who had been following the mining activities upriver and noticed the water in the Tapajós river turning cloudy.

That year, Brazil’s National Mining Agency estimated that wildcat gold miners were extracting about 30 tons of gold annually from the Tapajós watershed alone.

The mercury tests were led by Paulo Basta, an epidemiologist specializing in indigenous health, with the results published this year.

Basta and his team analyzed hair samples from 197 people in three Munduruku villages and found some level of the toxic heavy metal in all of them, said Basta, a professor at Fiocruz.

Nearly 60% had levels above what global health organizations consider safe.

Researchers traced the contamination to fish, the community’s main source of protein, Basta said in an online interview.

The symptoms of mercury poisoning can range from vision problems and muscle weakness to mood and memory disorders. In extreme cases, it can lead to premature death.

Basta’s team administered tests to 52 Munduruku children under the age of six and found nine of them showed neurological symptoms linked to mercury contamination, including memory deficits and learning difficulties.

The epidemiologist expressed particular concern for children who were being exposed to the mercury from conception up to two years old.

“Those first thousand days are the most important in the (developmental) life of a human being,” he said.

“In this timeframe, the children already presented levels of contamination and neurodevelopmental delay.”

MINING AND FOREST LOSS

Illegal mining and deforestation go hand-in-hand, said Laize Sampaio, an environmental scientist at the University of Sao Paulo, whose research focuses on the impacts of wildcat mining along the Tapajós river basin in north Brazil.

Citing data collected in 2020 by Brazil’s space research institute INPE and by ISA, a socio-environmental non-profit, Sampaio said parts of the Munduruku and Sai Cinza indigenous territories where illegal mining was spreading also had the highest rates of tree loss.

According to documents from Para state’s Secretariat of Environment and Sustainability seen by Thomson Reuters Foundation, as of July 8, 2021, more than 1,120 hectares (2,767 acres) of Munduruku land had been cleared for mining activities.

When the forest floor is disturbed, any mercury present in the soil can spread to contaminate other areas, said Sandra Hacon, a professor of public health and environment at Fiocruz.

“When large areas are deforested, you remobilize this mercury, which is a part of the soil, and it is deposited in the leaves,” said Hacon, who worked with Basta to analyze the Munduruku mercury contamination.

“And this mercury, in addition to being carried into the atmosphere, a large amount is carried to aquatic ecosystems.”

Clearing land for mining is not the only way mercury gets into the air and the water, Hacon noted, pointing to forest fires - which are becoming more frequent and intense as the planet gets warmer - as another way mercury can spread.

But Basta said illegal mining is by far the biggest culprit.

“It is estimated that in the entire Amazon region, approximately 90% of the contaminant mercury present in the environment comes from illegal mining activities,” he said.

‘KEEP THE RIVER CLEAN’

Prompted by the Fiocruz research, shared with state officials before the publication of the scientific papers, the Para public prosecutor’s office is holding a civil inquiry into the causes of mercury contamination among the Munduruku.

Inquiry documents state the office is also investigating whether the state should be held accountable for not protecting the community’s health.

The inquiry, launched last January, is still ongoing.

Brazil’s indigenous health agency SESAI told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an emailed statement that it has been monitoring the water in Munduruku villages, looking at various parameters including turbidity, chlorine content, and pH and E. coli bacteria levels.

The statement did not say how long they have been monitoring the water or whether they are also measuring mercury levels.

SESAI said in partnership with Fiocruz it has gathered a group of physicians and indigenous healthcare workers to “carry out a plan of action to prevent diseases caused by mercury contamination in the territory”, without providing more details.

For the Munduruku, the health risks that mercury poses are just more evidence of how their community is being threatened by illegal mining and the destruction of the Amazon.

“The miners want to take over indigenous lands, but we say no. We’re not going to let that happen. It is from the forest, from the river, from the land that we make our living,” said Beka Munduruku, the indigenous leader.

“We fight to keep the river clean, (to protect) the game and the trees. We fight to leave the forest standing,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Interventions against illegal mining in Peru narrowly effective

In 2019, the Peruvian government carried out a major operation to target illegal gold mining activities in the protected tropical biodiversity hotspot of Madre de Dios in the Amazon basin. By analyzing optical and radar satellite data, the AGU researchers found that the intervention succeeded in stopping illegal mining by 70-90% in the protected region but led to a rapid increase of mining operations in private and public lands outside the targeted zone – in some cases, mining even continued across the highway from the protected region.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Eos

Mercury-Based Gold Mining Haunts Peruvian Rain Forests

In the southeastern corner of Peru, the Madre de Dios River courses eastward, eventually emptying into the mighty Amazon. Verdant rain forests grow in sandy, gold-flecked soils. Today, gold miners fell the forest’s trees, sluicing the sediment, removing the sand. To wrest the precious metal from this mix, miners add...
METAL MINING
Phys.org

Illegal gold mining continues to harm Amazon ecosystem

A major intervention against a global hotspot for illegal river gold mining proved to be only narrowly effective at halting environmental degradation in the Madre de Dios region of Peru, according to new research that will be presented on Wednesday, 15 December at AGU Fall Meeting 2021. Understanding the effectiveness...
METAL MINING
Reuters

China's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures contract surged 6% on Monday, fuelled by concerns over supply tightness following a series of government crackdowns on illegal mining in the country's top coal producing region. The most-active Zhengzhou thermal coal futures contract for January delivery last traded at 727.2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Uncontacted Amazon Tribes Endangered in Peru, Brazil -Indigenous Group

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several thousand inhabit...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Mining#Mining Equipment#Amazon River#Mercury#Amazonian#National Mining Agency
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
AFP

EU approves fifth jab as WHO urges greater effort to end pandemic

The European Union approved its fifth Covid-19 vaccine Monday, stepping up its battle against the Omicron virus variant as the WHO called for greater efforts to ensure the pandemic ends next year. Europe is already far ahead of other parts of the world with its rollout of vaccines and booster shots, but the Omicron variant has helped fuel record case surges, forcing a return to harsh restrictions in some countries. Despite indications that Omicron is not more severe than the still-dominant Delta variant, early data suggests it could be more infectious and possibly have higher resistance to vaccines. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, dashing hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Political row in Brazil over dystopian film 'Executive Order'

In the Brazil of the near future, the government has found what it calls the answer to righting the wrongs of slavery: send its black citizens to Africa. That dystopian premise is the point of departure for the new film "Executive Order," which is generating controversy in the Brazil of the present over allegations it is being censored by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government. The film, the directorial debut from acclaimed actor Lazaro Ramos ("Madame Sata"), has won praise at a series of international festivals, from Moscow to Memphis. But it does not yet have a release date in Brazil, where there are mounting accusations against the National Cinema Agency (Ancine) of dragging its feet on green-lighting films deemed uncomfortable for the Bolsonaro administration.
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Study: Curbing Mercury Pollution May Reduce Fish Contamination

Freshwater fish meant for human consumption will have less hazardous mercury if mercury contamination entering lakes is reduced, as per a new study published in Nature on December 15. Benefits of Curbing Mercury Pollution. A traceable type of mercury was purposely injected to an experimental lake and its watershed over...
SCIENCE
Reuters

China must share more data on virus origins - WHO chief

GENEVA (Reuters) - China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been “many failures” during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy