Keith Krikorian is a professional grappler and a back belt in jiu-jitsu under Richie “Boogeyman” Martinez of the 10th Planet Team. An experienced athlete under the submission-only and EBI ruleset, Krikorian first made waves in the sport while competing at the ADCC United States Trials as a colored belt, where he conquered 2 second places (2018 & 2019), performances that earned Keith an invitation for the ADCC World Championships of 2019. Keith would later earn the rank of black belt and continue to prove his worth on the professional circuit.

