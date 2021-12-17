ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘At my wits’ end’: California toy store repeatedly hit by thieves

By Aleksandra Bush, Nexstar Media Wire, Katie Smith, Marni Hughes
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6rkF_0dP8xgoh00

ALAMEDA, Calif. ( NewsNation Now ) — A California toy store owner says she is “at my wits’ end” after thieves and robbers have targeted her store multiple times, forcing her to pay tens of thousands of dollars for added security.

“We almost went under,” Helen Dean, the owner of Toy Safari in Alameda, told NewsNation. “In fact, each of the attacks … we’ve had to assess and evaluate and come to a decision and I don’t think I could take much more.”

Toy Safari has been hit three times, with Legos and Pokemon cards the primary target.

“I think that toy stores are notoriously accessible and easygoing and friendly and therefore vulnerable,” Dean said.

Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps: report

NewsNation has been highlighting recent retail theft problems ahead of the holidays. National retail groups last month estimated the annual losses to be in the tens of billions of dollars. Some states’ attorneys general are supporting a congressional bill that would require more prevention efforts by large online marketplaces, where experts say many of the stolen goods are fenced .

“We’re doing everything that’s been recommended to us,” Dean said. “We’ve changed our glass to laminated glass at really high expense, and we put in over 20 cameras in the store. And we have alarms on all of our glass now and our doors.”

So far, the alarm system has not been bypassed. Dean hopes it stays that way.

“I get a lot of support from the community,” Dean said. “We have very loyal customers who have been coming in and that’s really what keeps us going.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

Snow College student found alive, new details released in her disappearance

LOA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities announced Saturday, December 18, that a 19-year-old Snow College student, who had been reported missing on Wednesday, December 15, was found alive. In a press conference held on Sunday, police informed the public they had arrested a suspect in her disappearance. The suspect arrested in this case is 39-year-old Brent […]
LOA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Alameda, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KREX

A speck of Fentanyl can kill and it’s not just killing addicts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (FOX) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, more than ever before. At the heart of the epidemic, the rising menace of Fentanyl. “She had a very big light, she had a very big smile and she made friends with everybody that […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#Newsnation#Legos#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

Colorado, Florida men accused of assaulting police on Jan. 6

DENVER (AP) — A man from Colorado and another from Florida who are accused of assaulting police officers in separate incidents during the Jan. 6. riot at the U.S. Capitol are both being held in federal custody after their recent arrests. Twenty-six-year-old Mason Joel Courson of Tamarac, Florida, appeared in federal court in Florida on […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pokemon
KREX

East High student arrested after bringing handgun to school

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School on Friday. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the East High administrators were first alerted to the armed student when a social media post circulated allegedly showing a student holding a gun. School resources officers began […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KREX

Shooting victim from Palisade taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center

PALISADE, Colo. (KREX) – At approximately 7 pm on Saturday evening, law enforcement officers responded to a shooting on the 3900 block of Hickman Road in Palisade. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that one person was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction with a gunshot wound. The extent of their […]
PALISADE, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy