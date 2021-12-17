ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Procession for late NFL star Demaryius Thomas to be held in Georgia Saturday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Rose
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tzOe_0dP8x7Cd00

One week after the tragic death of Bronco's wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, the city of Dublin, Georgia, has announced plans for a procession in his honor.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Texans end 3-game skid with 30-16 victory at lowly Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, ending the longest drought in the NFL, and the Houston Texans beat woeful Jacksonville 30-16 on Sunday to end a three-game skid and extend their dominance in the series. Smith somehow escaped five defenders near the 30-yard line before coasting the […]
NFL
WSAV News 3

Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The game couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Atlanta Falcons, who recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the 12-yard line. But the inability to turn that gift into points set the tone for another lopsided defeat to a contender as the Falcons fell 31-13 to the […]
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Procession#American Football#Bronco
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Seen As Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else. Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.
NFL
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy