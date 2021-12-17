Procession for late NFL star Demaryius Thomas to be held in Georgia Saturday

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else. Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.

