Tennessee State

Report: UTEP football to play at Tennessee in 2024

By Colin Deaver
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will be heading back to Rocky Top in 2024 to play Tennessee, according to a report.

A Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to the Knoxville News Sentinel on Thursday that the Miners will come to Knoxville to play the Volunteers in 2024. It’s the second time since 2018 that UTEP will play Tennessee.

According to the newspaper , the game will be played on Nov. 23, 2024, at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will reportedly pay UTEP $1.6 million to make the trip to Rocky Top.

The Miners are 0-3 all-time against Tennessee, most recently losing to the Volunteers in 2018, 24-0. Tennessee also beat UTEP 26-16 in 1986 and 56-0 in 1990.

UTEP finished the 2021 season 7-5 and will play Fresno State in the PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. MT in Albuquerque. The game will air on ESPN.

Tennessee also finished the 2021 campaign at 7-5. The Volunteers will face Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at 1 p.m. MT on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tenn.

KTSM

UTEP, Dimel talking contract extension following bowl game appearance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following UTEP’s 31-24 loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl, it’s only natural to look ahead and what’s next for the Miners. Their head coach, Dana Dimel, could be looking at a contract extension in the near future. It was UTEP’s first bowl appearance since 2014, and despite […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UNM shoots past short-handed Miners at ‘The Pit’ Sunday night, 78-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Katia Gallegos led all scorers with 25 points, while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a season-high four steals but it wasn’t enough as New Mexico (9-4) shot over 53 percent from the field to down UTEP (7-2), 78-66, at The Pit on Sunday night. The Miners jumped out to a quick 5-0 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP falls short to Fresno State in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) — UTEP (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) comes up short against Fresno State (9-3, 6-2) in the 16th annual New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque. The Bulldogs win 31-24 after a neck and neck game the whole way. Fresno State running back Jordan Mims came up big for the Bulldogs in the first half. Mims scored […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

UTEP set for New Mexico Bowl showdown against Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) — UTEP (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) will play in their first bowl game since 2014 on Saturday when they take on Fresno State (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) in the 16th annual New Mexico Bowl on in Albuquerque. The Miners are looking to end one of the nation’s longest bowl win droughts, standing at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

11th annual 915 Showcase Combine held at SAC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the 11th year in a row, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase held its senior combine on Friday. Over 190 athletes from the El Paso are came to the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex to participate in an NFL Combine-type event. 31 different colleges and universities were there to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Allen carries New Mexico State past Northern New Mexico 93-60

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 19 points and flirted with a triple double (8 assists, 7 rebounds), as New Mexico State rolled past Northern New Mexico 93-60 on Saturday. Marchelus Avery added 17 points for the Aggies, while Yuat Alok chipped in 16. Avery also had eight rebounds. Virshon Cotton had 11 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP rallies from 12-point deficit for 82-72 win over McNeese

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It took awhile, but UTEP finally came alive in time to beat McNeese, 82-72, on Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center. Trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half and 38-34 at halftime, the Miners outscored the Cowboys by 14 points in the second half, ratcheting […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

No. 23 Americas continues winning ways to open District 1-6A play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 23rd-ranked Americas boys opened up District 1-6A play on Friday night with an easy 53-24 win over Coronado. Christian Nevarez tallied 17 points for the Trail Blazers to lead all scorers. Jordan Hernandez added 11 points for Americas, which is now 20-1 on the year. Elsewhere in District 1-6A […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NMSU football inks 14 on first day of early signing period

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State head football coach Jerry Kill has only been on the job a couple weeks, but he made quick work collecting 14 National Letters of Intent on day one of the early signing period. Of the 14 signees, NMSU welcomes eight offensive players and six on defense. Five of […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP signs eight on Day 1 of early signing period, seven JUCO transfers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP head coach Dana Dimel was pulling double duty on Wednesday. The Miners departed for Albuquerque in the morning, the site of this year’s New Mexico Bowl game against Fresno State. All the while, Dimel was working the phone lines on the first day of college football’s early signing period. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former NM State star Trevelin Queen signs two-way contract with Houston Rockets

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – It appears that former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen will finally see his NBA dream come true. Queen was signed by the Houston Rockets to a two-way contract on Friday night, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The former Aggie, who went undrafted in the 2020 […]
NBA
KTSM

Miners set to host McNeese State in holiday matchup at ‘The Don’

EL PASO, Texas — The UTEP men’s basketball team (5-4) will look to build on its impressive road win at New Mexico when it plays host to McNeese (3-7) in its “Holiday Hoops” game at 7 p.m. MT Thursday (Dec. 16). Santa Claus will be in attendance, and holiday music will be played throughout the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women storm back to beat NMSU in overtime, 82-78

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Katia Gallegos poured in a career-high 26 points (career-best 16-of-20 on free throws made and attempted), and the UTEP women’s basketball team (7-1) gutted out an 82-78 thrilling overtime win at I-10 rival NM State (3-5) to complete the season sweep of the Aggies Wednesday evening. The Miners were without the services […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday. The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is […]
NFL
KTSM

Chapin outlasts Franklin in game of the night, 62-58

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the holidays draw near, the high school basketball season is heating up. Boys teams across the city are putting the finishing touches on their non-district schedules, while the girls enter their first full week of district play. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights all the action on the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

