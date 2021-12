Cerner Corp., Kansas City’s largest private employer, is in talks to be acquired by tech giant Oracle, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The Wall Street Journal story cites anonymous sources familiar with talks between the two companies. Sources predict the buyout could be worth $30 billion. If Cerner were bought by Oracle, valued at more than $280 billion, it would go down as one of the largest takeovers of the year, according to the Journal.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO