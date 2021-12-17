ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ready meals company claims carbon neutral status

By Rod Addy
foodmanufacture.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady meals supplier Wild Hare Group has officially claimed carbon neutrality based on a full life cycle analysis (LCA) as it continues its quest to be a net zero food manufacturer. The brand, which plans to launch a range of Ben & Poppy children's meals shortly, claims to have...

www.foodmanufacture.co.uk

