Denver, CO

Denver short-term rentals show signs of tourism recovery

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Denver's tourism economy is bouncing back,...

kdvr.com

cobizmag.com

A Colorado space where connection and culture thrive

These may be unprecedented times, but some aspects of business will never change. One of those timeless, irreplaceable realities of business is the need to gather, to network, to celebrate, to brainstorm, to unwind. For months, these opportunities were limited to the virtual, electronic sense, but gradually the familiar in-person...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Aspen Presses Pause on New Construction, Short-Term Rentals

"Aspen’s city council this week stopped issuing not just short-term rental permits, but permits for all home construction as the city struggles with a critical lack of affordable housing and the increasing use of homes by vacationers," reports Jason Blevins. At the moment of the city council's decision, the...
ASPEN, CO
bendsource.com

Short-Term Rentals: Let's See the Data

Over the past year or so, Central Oregon, like many places in the U.S., has seen its median home prices skyrocket. In November 2020, Bend's median sale price for a single-family home sat at $538,500. In November 2021, it was $683,250. For anyone trying to buy a home or to find a new rental, "sticker shock" is an understatement.
BEND, OR
kdnk.org

Cdale Locals Want Short-Term Rental Regs

Three Carbondale residents recently started a group to advocate for affordable housing in town through the regulation of short-term rentals. KDNK’s Morgan Neely reports that what started out as a petition now appears to have backing from the town’s mayor and trustees. Morgan is KDNK's full-time reporter and...
CARBONDALE, CO
CBS Denver

Holiday Travel In Colorado Expected To Return To Record Levels

DENVER (CBS4) — The travel industry, like many others, took a hit from the pandemic. AAA says the 2020 was the year of cancellations, but this year, they’re expecting a big bounce back, on par with 2019, which set records here in Colorado. A look at TSA lines at Denver International Airport on June 23, 2021. (credit: CBS) AAA says gas prices in Colorado have fallen since Thanksgiving – as of last week, the average price of a gallon was $3.36. AAA says gas prices may spike briefly during the travel period, but are expected to go back down after. AAA says there will be 250,000 more Coloradans driving this holiday season, with Dec. 23 expected to be the busiest day on the roads this year. At Denver International Airport, officials are expected to release their estimated holiday travel numbers sometime Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

2 Cases Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the City and County of Denver. Those cases are “community-acquired” which indicates community transmission in the area. (credit: Getty Images) The Omicron variant has also been detected in other communities around Colorado. The cases were confirmed on Friday, Dec. 17. One case was detected in a male who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine. The other case is a female who is fully vaccinated but not boosted. Both individuals have reported mild symptoms. No known close contacts associated with either case have tested positive for...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

One-quarter of Colorado’s 10,000 COVID deaths came after vaccines were widely available, Polis declared health emergency over

More than one in four people who have died of COVID-19 in Colorado lost their battle after vaccines were widely available, the state lifted nearly all pandemic health restrictions and Gov. Jared Polis declared the public health emergency was over. Colorado surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 last week, but more...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver highs hit low 40s on Saturday

High temperatures in Denver on Saturday will hit the low 40s, falling in line with what is seasonal for this time of year. Here's Travis Michels' forecast.
DENVER, CO
hotelnewsresource.com

Travelers Continue to Prefer Short-term Rentals and Smaller Size Hotels - STR

Change in travel accommodation preferences continues. A new standard of preferences has been set since the beginning of COVID-19, and accommodation in the current situation continues to be less desirable than in pre-pandemic times. Travelers continue to prefer short-term rentals and smaller size hotels (properties with less than 50 rooms)...
LIFESTYLE
KDVR.com

Weather outlooks don’t support a Denver white Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — Will Denver see a white Christmas? It’s not looking that way along the Front Range with the latest 6- to 10-day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). We got a sneak peek of the Christmas forecast with this outlook that ranges from December 22-26.
DENVER, CO

