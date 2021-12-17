ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Singapore’s Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in...

