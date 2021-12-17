ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore’s Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in...

Singtel flags $216 million exposure in Australia tax case defeat

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore Telecommunications Ltd has estimated it faces A$304 million ($216 million) in tax exposure, interest and penalties, after an Australian court dismissed its appeal against an assessment by the country’s taxation office. The case is related to its acquisition of Singtel Optus Pty Limited in...
Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
China’s Huayou agrees lithium production, battery recycling tie-up

(Reuters) – Chinese cobalt maker Huayou is teaming up with state-controlled Sichuan New Energy Power Co Ltd to produce lithium and recycle spent batteries, a Sichuan New Energy filing said on Friday. Huayou, the world’s biggest cobalt refiner in 2020, has been looking at investing more in lithium projects...
India’s November retail inflation climbs to 4.91% y/y

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February. Consumer prices rose 4.91%...
Omicron worries spur 2% slide in European stocks

(Reuters) – European stocks fell more than 2% on Monday amid a global sell-off in equities, with investors fretting over the spectre of tighter pandemic curbs hitting the global economy as cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant surge. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.3%, hitting its lowest in...
Sherborne Investors takes 16% stake in U.S. firm Navient

(Reuters) – Sherborne Investors, led by activist investor Edward Bramson, said on Monday one of its funds had built a stake of about 16% in U.S.-based Navient Corp, which provides student loan management services. The stake makes Sherborne Navient’s biggest investor, ahead of mutual fund manager Vanguard Group, which...
After voter slap, Switzerland tries again with plan to slash emissions

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland laid out new proposals on Friday for a law to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, pushing ahead with a carbon dioxide tax although eschewing controversial measures to impose levies on flights and car fuel. The government had to go back to the drawing...
Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
Peng Shuai: new video released by Chinese media

After the tough decision made by the WTA, which chose not to play tournaments in China in 2022, the Peng Shuai's issue continues to be discussed. The former world number one in doubles had published a post denouncing the famous social network Weibo on 2 November. The Chinese player accused...
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
Toyota to halt production at 5 factories in January due to supply chain issues

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would suspend production at five domestic factories in January due to supply chain issues, chip shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan’s top automaker said that the stoppage at the factories will affect about 20,000 vehicles, but won’t impact their...
