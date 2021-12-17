ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from China's Xinjiang region were not produced with forced labour. The US has accused China of genocide in its repression of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority there - a charge that China has repeatedly...

www.bbc.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
Washington Post

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the...
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
Reuters

U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Burns to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China, positioning the veteran diplomat for a central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals. As voting continued, the...
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
NBC News

Why doesn't the U.S. have an ambassador to South Korea?

The Biden administration’s delay in nominating an ambassador to South Korea is causing tension between the two long-standing allies, according to multiple current and former administration officials. “There has been a drumbeat about this for the past several months, and it is now growing louder,” a former senior administration...
The Verge

US Treasury claims DJI assists Chinese surveillance of Uyghurs and blocks investments

DJI is one of the biggest drone companies in the world, and last year, the US government added it to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List, which marked it as a national security concern and banned US-based companies from exporting technology to it. Today, the Treasury Department placed further sanctions on DJI, including it as one of eight Chinese companies added to the Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies (NS-CMIC) List.
ZDNet

US Senate passes Bill to ban goods produced from Uyghur forced labour

The US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a Bill banning the import of all goods, including technology, produced in the Chinese region of Xinjiang to penalise the Chinese government for its heinous treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups. The Bill, titled Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, explains that...
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
editorials24.com

Senate OKs import ban targeting China Uyghur abuses, sends to Biden

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill barring imports from China’s northwest Xinjiang region without proof they were not produced through forced labor, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk following a report his administration lobbied to water down the legislation. The passage of the Uyghur Forced Labor...
AFP

US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance

The United States on Thursday put Chinese biotechnology firms on a trade blacklist, accusing them of advancing high-tech surveillance on the Uyghur minority. The Commerce Department restricted sensitive exports to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes over its biotechnology work including "purported brain-control weaponry," a notice said. Human rights groups have recounted unprecedented surveillance of the mostly Muslim Uyghur people in the northwestern region of Xinjiang including tracing with DNA and artificial intelligence operations to recognize and monitor faces. The research institutes targeted by the latest US actions include centers focused on blood transfusions, bioengineering and toxicology.
