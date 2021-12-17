ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston's luxury home sales jumped by 77% over past year, Texas Realtors reports

By Jeff Jeffrey
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 3 days ago
Between November 2020 and October 2021, Texas Realtors found that luxury homes accounted for 13.3% of all residential sales...

www.bizjournals.com

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

