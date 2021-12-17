ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley Celebrate ‘The Lost

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember brings the end of another great year of immense talent on Netflix, and to celebrate, we bring you issue 6 of Queue, Netflix’s print publication that shares the story behind the story. Our final issue of the year showcases the buzzworthy films coming out of a fantastic festival season as...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
La Crosse Tribune

Worth Watching: Olivia Colman in ‘Landscapers,’ ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Big Leap’ Finales, Pearl Harbor Remembered on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in HBO’s offbeat true-crime drama Landscapers as an unassuming couple with a dark secret. C.J. Box’s contemporary Western mysteries featuring game warden Joe Pickett becomes a series starring For All Mankind’s Michael Dorman. Fox’s 9-1-1 goes on hiatus with a Christmas episode, while The Big Leap takes a final bow. NCIS Hawai’i marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a cold case.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Nightmare Alley, The Lost Daughter, Stay Close and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in December, January and February. Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NYLON

The 10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies, Ranked

With the arrival of Don't Look Up featuring half of Hollywood, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the best movies with Jennifer Lawrence, a central star of the film and one of Hollywood’s most fascinating actors working today. Catapulted to fame from her work in studio blockbusters, like X-Men and The Hunger Games, to more intimate character-driven stories, like Joy and Winter’s Bone, Lawrence grew up in the guise of Hollywood’s spotlight but seems to have remained untainted by its blinding golden glow.
MOVIES
BBC

The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman on her 'searingly honest' film on motherhood

Olivia Colman is watching Maggie Gyllenhaal rise from her seat and walk across a hotel room in London's Soho district, to try and pick up what she thinks is an ornament. "That looks like a trophy. You know all the trophies look like big, tall buildings," Gyllenhaal exclaims. "That looks perfect. Can I get it?"
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Oprah
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Kirsten Dunst
101.9 KELO-FM

A Minute with: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman on ‘The Lost Daughter’

LONDON (Reuters) – Maggie Gyllenhaal brings Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Daughter” to the big screen for her directorial debut, a gripping drama about motherhood choices starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Colman plays Leda, who while alone on holiday in Greece, befriends a young mother and...
MOVIES
nbcrightnow.com

Olivia Colman's dog has diabetes

Olivia Colman's dog has been diagnosed with diabetes. The 47-year-old actress has revealed her pet pooch Alfred Lord Wagyson needs insulin to keep his blood sugar at the right level, and she admitted he's been a "brave, good boy" throughout the ordeal. She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz...
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

The unstoppable rise of Jessie Buckley

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I have just ordered a pair of coffees at the Corinthia hotel on London’s Embankment when Jessie Buckley’s number flicks up on my phone. “Hi, it’s Jess. You’re not going to believe this,” she says, a note of exasperated laughter in her voice, “I’m stuck in the revolving door…”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Frankie#Film Star
New York Post

Olivia Colman segues from royalty to convicted killer in ‘Landscapers’

There’s a lot going on in “Landscapers,” which sets a real-life double-murder case in England against a backdrop of whimsy and comedy both light and dark offset by fantasy sequences. If that sounds surreal, it is — but “Landscapers,” starring Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and David Thewlis (“Fargo) pulls it...
MOVIES
The Independent

Landscapers review: Olivia Colman dazzles as a real-life murderer in strange, gorgeous celebration of English eccentricity

Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Gets Sleek in Thigh-High Slit Dress and Pointed Pumps for ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson dressed in sleek neutral style last night for Deadline Contenders Film: New York. The actress attended while speaking on a panel with Maggie Gyllenhaal from their new Netflix film “The Lost Daughter” at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City’s Queens borough. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a light beige Self-Portrait dress, featuring a sharp collar, wrapped texture and long sleeves. The piece gained a sultry edge from a thigh-high slit. Johnson;s look was elevated with a CVC Stones pendant necklace, featuring a thin gold chain and brown stone pendant. For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Primetimer

Olivia Colman delivers another stellar performance in HBO's Landscapers

"The lazy praise about an actor who is good in everything they do is to say, 'I would watch them read the phone book,'" says Kevin Fallon of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress' performance in HBO's true-crime limited series. "It’s dumb. And also not true. You wouldn’t watch someone read the phone book. It’s a phone book! It would be boring as hell, no matter who it was. Also, do phone books even exist anymore? Anyway, let’s find one. Because, despite everything I just said, I would watch Olivia Colman read the phone book. (Someone find a phone book!) I would watch Olivia Colman say 'I pooed in a cupboard!' with verve...This is all to say that Olivia Colman is always good. Always captivating. Always doing something that surprises you entirely, but is also entirely perfect. Which is exactly what she does in Landscapers...I don’t have to tell you that she is astonishing in it. Maybe I don’t even have to tell you how she is astonishing in it is surprising. And yet, here we are, once again gobsmacked by her performance in something, and how she took it in a direction we could never have imagined or expected, and then, again, blew us away. In Landscapers, she plays a British housewife who claims that she heard her mother shoot and kill her father, and then killed her mother while being provoked. Her husband then helped her bury the bodies and, more than a decade later, they were found out. (Based on a true story!) Reading that description, you obviously can’t know what to expect from a performance like this. But I never imagined the one that Colman gives. She has an uncanny way of flitting between heartbreaking and hilarious with a dexterity that should be studied, especially because the polar points of that range never for a second read as anything but human and grounded. The simple act of being a human being is very funny, just as it is absolutely horrifying and profound. She taps into the extremes of that existence so naturally that it reminds you how regular it is to skate between them."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Olivia Colman accidentally insults Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show

Olivia Colman accidentally insulted Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (10 December), much to the delight of the studio audience.The pair appeared on the show, alongside Cynthia Erivo, with Whitehall discussing his new role in the family comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog.After showing a clip from the film, Norton told Whitehall: “This is a breakthrough role for you Jack, because you have an American accent.”“Yes, I was doing an American accent,” said Whitehall, to which Colman replied brutally: “What, in that clip?”“Yes!” said Whitehall, “Olivia!” He then put his head in his...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Olivia Colman’s Oscar is in a ‘secret place’

Olivia Colman keeps her Oscar in a “secret place”. The 47-year-old actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in ‘The Favourite’, but Olivia admits she finds it to be “a bit embarrassing if anyone comes to the house”. The actress...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy