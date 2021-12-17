ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 MBC Entertainment Awards Announce Nominees For Best Couple And Variety Show Of The Year

By E. Cha
Soompi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards has revealed this year’s nominees for Best Couple and Variety Show of the Year!. On December 16, the upcoming year-end awards show opened online voting for the two categories that will be determined using viewers’ votes: Variety...

