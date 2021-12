NEWPORT, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responded to a capsized boat in Newport on Friday morning that resulted in one man's death. The Coast Guard said the 22-foot boat capsized one mile north of the Yaquina Bay jetty. Two USCG boat crews rescued a man who was wearing a life jacket and had no medical issues as well as a woman showing signs of hypothermia.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO