Fog on tap for Friday morning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a warm day, with above-average temperatures. A...

WDSU

Chilly with scattered, light showers Monday

NEW ORLEANS — Another chilly day is in store Monday! The day will start in the 40s, then warm only into the middle 50s in the afternoon. The day will also be accompanied by scattered, light showers. It won't be a washout, and not everyone will see rain, but it will still be a good idea to keep rain gear nearby. Skies will stay cloudy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Weather
Environment
Cold and gloomy Monday

It is not going to be a pleasant day to start the week. We are going to see one of the coldest afternoons we have seen in quite a while. Temperatures are only going to climb into the low 50s for much of the area today. Expect a light breeze out of the northeast as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Temps not moving much today

ENVIRONMENT
Cold start to the week before spring returns

ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Temps Fall Monday, With More Snow Expected Up North Tuesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities already reached a high of 24 degrees early Monday morning, and a dry, cold frontal passage will drop temperatures throughout the day, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor. A cool front being driven by the jet stream is bringing colder air into northwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, making it the warmest this week at the bus stop. But up north, that colder air will start to sneak in, which will drift south through the day. So by noon, we’ll...
MINNESOTA STATE
Gloomy forecast for Monday! Warmer by late week!

The forecast for your Sunday has been much cooler after a cold front came through overnight!. Finally, some more traditional December-like weather in the forecast for these next few days. We were all waking up in 40s or 50s!. Rain chances are minimal today, but clouds will be around a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

