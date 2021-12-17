ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Judge tosses deal shielding Sacklers from opioid claims

By Reuters
East Bay Times
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – A federal judge has thrown out a settlement that would have shielded the Sackler family, which owned OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, from future lawsuits over opioids, upending the company's plan to reorganize in bankruptcy...

