Amazon Prime Video has closed a multi-year agreement with Inkblot Studios, a leading production company out of Africa that has produced some of Nigeria’s biggest box office hits. The pact is the first licensing deal the streamer has struck with an African production company. It will see Amazon take exclusive, worldwide rights for Inkblot’s slate of releases, post their theatrical runs. Pics already confirmed include Inkblot’s The Set Up 2, Moms at War 2, and New Money 3 as well as new titles such as Charge and Bail, Superstar and The Blood Covenant. Founded by Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola in...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO