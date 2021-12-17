AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Simu Liu

Jennifer Love Hewitt is missing someone special this holiday season. Though her character, Maddie, on the Fox drama 9-1-1 is spending Christmas away from her family, in real life, Jennifer is surrounded by the ones she loves the most. This year, Jennifer and her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, are celebrating as parents of three children — Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and their newborn son, Aidan. While the 42-year-old actress couldn’t feel more grateful, she also can’t help but miss her mom, Patricia Hewitt, just a little more than usual this time of year.
