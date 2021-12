Due to the rise of the Omicron variant and surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, CNN has reverted back to office policies introduced amid the height of the pandemic last year. According to a tweet from CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter on Saturday, the company stated in an internal memo from network president Jeff Zucker that it is closing office locations to “all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs.” Previously, employees of the media company had the option to come in on a hybrid schedule. Stelter added that in the memo, CNN advised...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO