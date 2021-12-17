ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

University of Maryland cancels all winter commencement activities due to COVID spike

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - The University of Maryland is canceling all winter commencement activities including the main ceremony and all college, school and department ceremonies, according to a letter sent by the president Thursday night. The letter says...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Valley City State University

Valley City State University to Host Winter Commencement Dec. 16

Valley City State University (VCSU) will host winter commencement at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in Vangstad Auditorium. 127 students will receive degrees. This includes the awarding of 99 bachelor’s degrees and 28 master’s degrees. Bachelor’s degrees being awarded include 54 Bachelor of Science in Education, 36 Bachelor of Science, five Bachelor of Arts and four Bachelor of University Studies. 23 of the individuals receiving master’s degrees will be awarded a Master of Education. Five will be awarded a Master of Arts in Teaching.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Big Country News

University of Idaho to Hold Winter Commencement on December 11

MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2021 Winter Commencement this Saturday, December 11 at the ASU-Kibbie Activity Center in Moscow. The commencement will begin at 12:30pm. Graduating students are eligible to receive a combined 614 degrees at the University of Idaho 2021 Winter Commencement. Candidates applied for...
MOSCOW, ID
985theriver.com

Indiana State University holds its 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University awarded 496 undergraduate students their diplomas at its 2021 Winter Commencement Ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. New graduate Caleb Hamilton said that the years of hard work put in to earn his degree made this moment even more special.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Covid#Umd
NBC Washington

DC Events Canceled, Boosters Required by Schools Amid COVID Spike

As COVID-19 case counts climb in the D.C. area, some events are postponed or canceled, and some universities are requiring COVID-19 booster shots. The Kennedy Center postponed performances because of COVID-19 cases within one company, and American University, Georgetown University and The George Washington University each will require their communities to get booster shots.
EDUCATION
umd.edu

Commencement Canceled Amid COVID Surge

University President Darryll J. Pines sent the following email to the campus community tonight:. As our chief medical officer, Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos, reported yesterday, our campus community—like many communities across the country— is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier today, our COVID-19 dashboard...
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

University Of Pennsylvania Moves Final Exams Virtual Next Week Due To COVID-19 Spike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jump in COVID-19 cases is moving some University of Pennsylvania final exams online. The school says any exams scheduled for Friday will be in-person but any finals scheduled for next week will be remote. This comes as the United States is seeing a surge in COVID-19. Hospitals are already stretched thin because of the Delta variant and are now bracing for more cases from the Omicron variant. At least 36 states have confirmed cases of the Omicron. On Wednesday, Philadelphia health officials urge residents to avoid holiday gatherings. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says holiday parties are a bad idea. “Please do not hold or attend holiday parties indoors. It’s just too dangerous,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. It’s not the kind of holiday message the health commissioner wanted to give but Dr. Bettigole says COVID is again playing grinch. “It’s hard and it feels impossible and it feels unfair,” she said. COVID cases in Philadelphia have doubled in the past few weeks. There are now an average of 544 new cases a day. Most are from the delta variant but there are now three confirmed cases of the more contagious omicron variant and more are expected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKYC

Stow-Munroe Falls High School will teach all courses online for the remainder of 2021 due to high COVID-19 cases in the school and other absences

STOW, Ohio — Stow-Munroe Falls High School has announced on Friday that it will be operating remotely until the start of 2022. In addition to Friday classes, the school has two more days of classes prior to winter break, coming next Monday and Tuesday, and is planning to be back in person when classes resume in January.
STOW, OH
wtvy.com

Will COVID cases spike in schools after winter break?

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Omicron variant officially in the state of Alabama and holiday plans beginning means school leaders have to start thinking about the safety of their students and staff when they return for the new year. Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools says, “The second...
ALABAMA STATE
fox5dc.com

George Washington University cancels all in-person events, moves some exams online

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The George Washington University has announced all in-person social gatherings and events have been canceled and exams scheduled for Friday and through the end of the semester will be held virtually. The university says its testing program has identified a significant increase in positive COVID-19...
COLLEGES
lionsroarnews.com

Commencement returns to the University Center

Final exams are wrapping up and the Fall 2021 semester’s winter commencement is days away. This year, the ceremony will be held back at the University Center as in previous years before the pandemic. Southeastern will be celebrating its graduating seniors on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. and 3...
COLLEGES
lewisu.edu

Almost 650 Graduates to be Honored at Lewis University Winter Commencement Ceremonies

Lewis University will celebrate Winter Commencement ceremonies for close to 650 students December 17-18 on the university’s campus in Romeoville. The Winter Commencement ceremonies honor August and December graduates. Tickets are limited for the in-person events. However, the degree ceremonies and Commencement Mass will be streamed live at www.lewisu.edu/livecommencement...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
BC Heights

University Cancels Arrupe Trips Scheduled for Winter Break, Cites COVID-19 Concerns

Boston College has canceled Campus Ministry’s Arrupe International Immersion service trips that were scheduled for Winter Break due to concerns about COVID-19, according to an email sent to participants on Wednesday. “The University came to the decision today that Arrupe International Immersions will not take place in January due...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy