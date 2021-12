This streamlined version of Rocket League is both fun in its own right and completely free of cynical monetization schemes. In case you weren't aware, Rocket League is kind of a big deal. This multiplayer sports game featuring high-tech cars, a comically large ball, and high-flying acrobatics exploded in popularity upon release in 2015 and still has a massive playerbase that keeps it among the top 25 most watched games on Twitch today. Considering this, it wasn't entirely surprising to see Rocket League Sideswipe hit the App Store last week. All mega-popular console and PC games try to find some way to capitalize on the mobile market eventually, but what is surprising about Sideswipe is its approach to doing this. There's absolutely nothing in Sideswipe that feels cynical. It's just a really great new flavor of Rocket League that is completely free.

